See Pic

Scott Disick Supports Khloe Kardashian & Sends Her Beautiful Flowers After Tristan’s Latest Scandal

Khloe Kardashian is spotted leaving the Nice Guy in West Hollywood along with Kylie Jenner. 30 Jun 2019 Pictured: Khloe Kardashian. Photo credit: 007 / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA455783_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian steps out in a black snakeskin ensemble for lunch at Malibu Farm Pier Cafe in Malibu. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Amid the latest drama surrounding Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian got a little love and support from Scott Disick – in the form of some gorgeous, pink flowers.

Even when other men in Khloe Kardashian’s life let her down, Scott Disick has her back. With Tristan Thompson caught up in a scandal over allegedly fathering a child with Maralee Nichols, Khloé, 37, had a bit of brightness on Sunday (Dec. 5). The mother of True Thompson posted a picture of pink, white, and red flowers to her Instagram Story and revealed they were from Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. “I love you [Scott],” she captioned the shot, which was captured by a fan-account. “[white heart emoji] Thank you. [prayer hands emoji.].” It was a sweet gesture from Khloé’s close friend, considering she’s going through another moment of stress, courtesy of her problematic ex.

The latest drama involving Khloé’s baby daddy has Maralee, a 31-year-old personal trainer from Texas, claiming that Tristan, 30, is the father of the baby boy she just gave birth to last Thursday (Dec. 2). Maralee first sued Tristan for child support and reimbursement for pregnancy-based expenses, like birthing classes. Maralee claimed that this was a “five months affair,” but Tristan – in legal documents of his own – contended that while he did have sex with Maralee during his 30th birthday celebrations in Houston in March, he says it was a one-time deal. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts,” his documents stated.

Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick at the SNL After Party at Zero Bond (@TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews)

Tristan shares a 4-year-old son named Prince with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig. He and Khoé welcomed their daughter True, 3, in 2018. Tristan and Khloé’s relationship was plagued by moments of infidelity. He famously cheated on Khloé while pregnant with their daughter, causing them to split for the first time. They broke up again in 2019 after he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Jordyn Woods at a party. The couple attempted another reconciliation, and Khloe said they were back together during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. Yet, a day after the reunion aired, they called it quits again.

Related Gallery

Scott Disick With The KarJenners -- Pics

Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, and Mason, while on vacation together at Tre Lune in Montecito, California on Sunday. 10 Mar 2019 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian has lunch with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie while on vacation together in Santa Barbara. Photo credit: GAC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA378304_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick grab coffee together while camera crews film them in Woodland Hills. Khloe looks great in a black Prada coat for the outing. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Khloe is “tired of Tristan getting into situations that embarrass her and the family,” a source told HollywoodLife, but she wants to “give him the benefit of the doubt,” but her generosity is wearing thin. She hopes that the allegations aren’t true, but she’s not going to jump to conclusions until all the facts are collected. Her friends aren’t being so patient, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned they want her to ditch him “once and for all” after this.