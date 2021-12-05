See Pic

Tyra Banks Marks 48th Birthday In Sexy Swimsuit As She Says Her ‘Body Is Fuller’ — Photos

Tyra Banks
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Tyra Banks Model Tyra Banks presents a chartreuse silk shantung trench coat over a knitted crepe tank dress from designer Linda Allard for Ellen Tracy's Spring 1995 women's wear collection in New York Fashion Ellen Tracy, New York, USA
Tyra Banks Tyra Banks models a beaded herb print bustier and stretch satin skirt during the showing of Nicole Miller's Spring 1995 women's wear collection in New York Fashion Nicole Miller, New York, USA
THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, from left: Will Smith, Tyra Banks, Alfonso Ribeiro, 1990-1996. ph: Chris Haston /© NBC / Courtesy Everett Collection
LIFE-SIZE, Tyra Banks, 2000, (c) Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.

Body positivity! Tyra Banks celebrated her big day with a gorgeous swimsuit snap, proudly telling fans both her body and mind are “fuller”.

Tyra Banks is one year older and looking more fierce than ever! The Dancing With The Stars host celebrated her 48th birthday with a gorgeous swimsuit snap posted to her Instagram on Dec. 4. Rocking a plunging black one-piece with a pretty floral design, the former Victoria’s Secret model showcased her natural beauty by going makeup free. With her trademark luscious chestnut locks cascading over her shoulder, Tyra posed effortlessly using all her cover girl experience.

“It’s my BIRTHDAY! And every year this BODY of mine keeps changing,” she captioned the flawless snap, before referencing Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Body”. “My body of work and my body ody ody.” She continued, “My body is fuller. And so is my mind.” With a shout out to her Zodiac sign peers, Tyra concluded, “Happy Birthday to all my fellow Sagittarius out there. Here’s to growing together, in more ways than one.”

Tyra has long been a body positive ambassador, but that doesn’t mean she is immune from public scrutiny. In September, the America’s Next Top Model creator was dragged for a dress she wore on DWTS, with some fans comparing it to a dinosaur from the movie Jurassic Park . Tyra took it in stride and explained how she felt about all the backlash during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "First Elimination" - The 15 celebrity and pro-dancer couples are back in the ballroom for a second week with the first elimination of the 2021 season, live, MONDAY, SEPT. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) TYRA BANKS
Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. 15 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. Photo credit: 7/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778819_012.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. 15 Aug 2021 Pictured: Tyra Banks & Husband - Day Of Indulgence Party. Photo credit: 7/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA778819_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Tyra Banks
Tyra has long been a body positivity ambassador. {Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

“I kept saying peacock after, and my stylist kept on kinda giggling and stuff,” she recalled of the day she donned the dress. “So then, we started seeing all this Jurassic Park stuff. So then I posted on my social: tyrannosaurus rex. Tyra, right? Actually it was ‘Tyrassic Park’.”

She even admitted her team was aware she might get criticized for the look. “My stylist was like, ‘Yeah, we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started,’” Tyra said with a laugh. “I ain’t got time to be like pretty and in a normal dress, because nobody’s going to say anything about a pretty dress,” she concluded. “You got to push and go for it!”