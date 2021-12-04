‘Succession’s Nicholas Braun Brings Mom Elizabeth To NY Knicks Game – Photo

Nicholas Braun was spotted happily walking outside with his mom Elizabeth when they enjoyed a night out at the New York Knicks vs. the Chicago Bulls basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

Nicholas Braun, 33, was all smiles when he attended a basketball game with his mom Elizabeth on Thursday night! The Succession star was photographed walking outside of Madison Square Garden, where the New York Knicks played against the Chicago Bulls, while dressed in a casual stylish outfit that included a maroon button-up sweater under a gray jacket, black pants, and black shoes. His mom also looked fashionable in a brown cozy coat over a long gray dress and black boots.

The duo’s latest outing comes after Nicholas, who showed off his NY Knicks love in a recent Instagram post below, gave a recent interview about the possible future of his awkwardly fantastic character, Greg, the cousin of the wealthy Roy family on Succession. He and his co-star Matthew Macfayden, who plays Tom on the HBO series, appeared on the digital cover of Entertainment Weekly and discussed their thoughts on a spinoff that would focus on their characters and the quirky, sometimes unbalanced, yet close relationship they have on the show.

“I always want to see Tom and Greg in Japan or Abu Dhabi or somewhere like that,” Matthew told the outlet. “Somewhere else.”

“Where could they go be powerful?” Nicholas responded.

“Yeah, they set up a think tank in Saudi Arabia or somewhere,” Matthew replied. “Somewhere that has a dreadful human rights record. ‘Well, we’re trying to change things.’ Or getting things wrong in Tokyo and making terrible cultural faux pas.”

“It could also be them just opening up a resort in the Bahamas together or something,” Nicholas said. “Let’s go off the grid, man!”

“Or a ski school in Vermont or somewhere like that,” Matthew added.

“Yeah, let’s get out there, let’s stop being on our phones!” Nicholas again responded. “Create something that’s ours!”

In addition to their potential future, Nicholas and Matthew talked about the interesting relationship their Succession characters have with each other.

“There was instant animosity [between Tom and Greg,]” Matthew said. “My character’s thinking, who’s this guy? Greg is blood family, and I’m tall, but you’re a bit taller, [and] he’s younger. It’s just unsettling [for Tom]. But I suddenly thought, ‘Oh, it’s going to be okay,’ because I found Nick so funny.”

“That was a good feeling to me, as an actor, to know, like, ‘Okay, that’s a safe space,” Nicholas replied. “If I want to interact with that actor, and that character, he’ll be there for me. When somebody makes you want to laugh while you’re working, you know there’s a connection there. So, yeah, [we] pretty quickly realized we’re kindred spirits and have similar styles and sense of humor — and the writers luckily wrote towards that.”

Succession airs Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.