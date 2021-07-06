‘Succession’ Season 3 Trailer: Kendall Goes To War With Logan & The Family Drama Explodes

The ‘Succession’ drought is coming to an end. Nearly 2 years after that jaw-dropping finale, HBO released the first trailer for ‘Succession’ season 3. The Roys are more savage than ever.

Succession became the show everyone was talking about after Kendall Roy outed his father to the world in the season 2 finale. It’s been a long wait for just a trailer, but the first look at the highly-anticipated third season has arrived. In true Roy family form, season 3 is going to feature some major back-stabbing and epic family fights.

Season 3 picks up in the aftermath of Kendall exposing his own father. “You are Kendall Roy. You are f**king Kendall Roy,” the one and only KR says in the opening moments of the trailer. Kendall wastes no time confronting his family after what happened in the season 2 finale. However, Logan is far from excited about seeing his son. “I’m going to f**king kill him!” Logan screams.

At one point, Kendall has a sit-down with the rest of his siblings. “He’s my dad but he was going to send me to jail. He’d do the same to all of us,” Kendall tells them. Shiv weighs going over to Kendall’s side, but she has one condition. She tells Kendall that if she backs him against Logan, he will have to let her take over.

The acclaimed series was renewed for season 3 back in August 2019. At the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards, the show racked up the awards, including Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong. At the 2020 Golden Globes, the show went home with two awards.

Season 3 endured a long delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season was supposed to start filming in March 2020, but production did not get underway until November 2020. The show filmed mostly in New York City, as well as Italy.

The new season will feature many new faces. Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgard, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, and Jihae have all joined the show in new roles. Details about season 3 have been kept close to the vest, but Brian Cox, a.k.a. Papa Roy, revealed he wants to dive more into Roman. “I’m fascinated to see how young Roman comes into play. He showed his mettle at the end of season two. I think he’s the hidden gun under the table,” Brian told Deadline.

When Alan Ruck, who plays Connor Roy, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, he noted that he had “high hopes for Roman, of all people. Potty mouth Roman, I think he might rise to the occasion.”