Breaking News

Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post.

With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.

“I call you lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” Sam gushed. “Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife.” The “1st birthday” message is in reference to this being the first birthday that Britney is celebrating since being freed from her conservatorship, which she was in for 13 years. The moment was a huge turning point in her life, and Sam has made it clear with his post that this is a whole new, clean slate for his lady.

Sam and Britney got engaged in September, and a judge officially ruled to end the conservatorship in mid-November. After more than a decade of having her finances and life controlled by the conservatorship, Britney is finally free to make her own decisions — and the first big one comes in honor of her birthday. Sam and Britney headed to Mexico to celebrate the pop star’s big 4-0, marking the first time that Britney has left the United States in 13 years.

britney spears sam asghari
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on the red carpet. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Britney Spears' Sexiest Photos: See Her Hottest Pics On Her 40th Birthday

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Next up, of course, is a wedding for Britney and Sam. In November, Sam revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he thinks the wedding will happen “sooner than later,” but he also confirmed that Britney is taking the reigns on planning. Meanwhile, Britney, who claimed she was forced to wear an IUD as birth control during the conservatorship, also recently admitted that she’s been thinking about having another child, as well. She already shares two sons with ex, Kevin Federline, but is hoping to add a girl to the mix.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” she gushed on Instagram on Nov. 16. She also expressed her desire to have more kids during a court hearing for the termination of the conservatorship in June.