Britney Spears Fans Wonder If She’s Married To Sam Asghari After He Calls Her ‘Wife’

Could Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have secretly tied the knot?! That’s what some fans think after he referred to her as his ‘wife’ in a Dec. 2 Instagram post.

With just one word in an Instagram post, Sam Asghari sparked speculation that he and Britney Spears are married. The model took to the social media site to honor Britney on her 40th birthday with a sweet tribute. However, fans couldn’t help but notice that he referred to the singer as his “wife” in the loving message.

“I call you lioness because I admire your relentless strength, I’m inspired by your beautiful heart, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world,” Sam gushed. “Everyday is your birthday my queen. Happy 1st birthday to my wife.” The “1st birthday” message is in reference to this being the first birthday that Britney is celebrating since being freed from her conservatorship, which she was in for 13 years. The moment was a huge turning point in her life, and Sam has made it clear with his post that this is a whole new, clean slate for his lady.

Sam and Britney got engaged in September, and a judge officially ruled to end the conservatorship in mid-November. After more than a decade of having her finances and life controlled by the conservatorship, Britney is finally free to make her own decisions — and the first big one comes in honor of her birthday. Sam and Britney headed to Mexico to celebrate the pop star’s big 4-0, marking the first time that Britney has left the United States in 13 years.

Next up, of course, is a wedding for Britney and Sam. In November, Sam revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he thinks the wedding will happen “sooner than later,” but he also confirmed that Britney is taking the reigns on planning. Meanwhile, Britney, who claimed she was forced to wear an IUD as birth control during the conservatorship, also recently admitted that she’s been thinking about having another child, as well. She already shares two sons with ex, Kevin Federline, but is hoping to add a girl to the mix.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” she gushed on Instagram on Nov. 16. She also expressed her desire to have more kids during a court hearing for the termination of the conservatorship in June.