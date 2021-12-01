Britney Spears Determined To Have ‘The Best Birthday’ In Mexico: She Hasn’t Left The U.S. In 13 Years

Britney Spears turns 40 on Dec. 2 and is planning a getaway to Mexico that she’ll ‘share with her fans’ through social media photos and videos as she continues to live her life after her conservatorship ended.

Britney Spears, 39, is getting ready to celebrate turning the big 4-0 and it’s sure to be epic! The singer, whose birthday is on Dec. 2, is planning on spending time in Mexico to hold festivities as she welcomes in her new age and she can’t wait, according to multiple sources.

“Britney is going to have the best birthday ever and she’s been talking about this day for months as she knew that she would possibly be a free woman today,,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “The past decade has been hell for her and she has gone through so much. [Her boyfriend] Sam [Asghari] is a godsend for Britney and everyone who loves her loves him, including her sons. Britney deserves this vacation more than anyone and she is going to share it with her fans for sure. She has not been allowed to leave the United States since the conservatorship started and cannot wait to experience something totally different as she turns 40.”

Another source shared that ever since Britney’s conservatorship ended last month, she’s been “loving” all this new freedom and the experiences she’s been anticipating for 13 years. “Britney is loving the fact that this is the first time in as long as she can remember that she’s calling the shots,” the insider EXCLUSIVELY explained. “She’s always had a schedule abide by, or rules to live by and she loves the fact that the next chapter is an open book. She is thrilled that anything and everything is possible.”

“If you had asked Britney a year ago where she thought her life would be now as she turns 40, she never would’ve imagined in a million years how far she’d come,” the insider continued. “Britney feels on top of the world right now and she can’t wait to turn the page on a new, exciting future for herself. Britney is still adjusting to her new life and there’s so much she wants to experience. She doesn’t feel like she’s really been able to experience adulthood because she’s never been given those responsibilities.”

Britney has already been sharing social media pics and videos of her enjoying herself with Sam, like the one of them in what appears to be a plane above, and she’s included some pretty open and honest captions about her feelings. The posts definitely seem to be an indication of how she feels and prove she’s ready to do what she wants now and in the days ahead. “She’s counting down the minutes and is looking forward to the next chapter,” the second source confirmed.