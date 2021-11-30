Anna Duggar Shows Support For Husband Josh By Holding His Hand As He Arrives In Court

As Josh Duggar began his trial, his wife stood by his side, as she accompanied him to court in Arkansas.

Josh Duggar‘s trial on federal child pornography charges began on Tuesday November 30 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. As Josh, 33, walked into the court room, his wife Anna, 33, walked with him and held his hand and arm close in new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Anna wore a modest black dress with a matching face mask and tan heels, as she supported her husband. Josh wore a dark blue suit with a white undershirt and brown shoes, as he entered his trial.

The former 19 Kids And Counting star could face up to 20 years in prison if he’s found guilty during the trial. He was arrested on child pornography charges in April 2021. The reality star rose to fame as the eldest of Counting On stars’ Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children. Following his charges, TLC announced that it would cancel Counting On in a June statement. “TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On. TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately,” the network said in a statement at the time.

Josh was released from a jail on May 6, a week after his April 29 arrest. In a hearing before the trial, Anna similarly stood by her husband and held onto his arm, as they walked out of the courthouse on September 27. A judge denied four out of Josh’s five motions to dismiss the case. The motions to have material dismissed included evidence that was being brought against the former reality star, including statements Josh had made.

Ahead of the trail, Josh was barred from having contact with minors, including his nieces and nephews, but he was still given permission to spend time with his own six kids: Maryella, 2, Mason, 4, Meredith, 6, Marcus, 8, Michael, 10, and Mackynzie, 12. Anna gave birth to the couple’s seventh child, a daughter Madyson, on November 16. “I recommend that you govern your actions by thinking about where you might go and who you might encounter,” Judge Christy Comstock said during the May 5 hearing. “You might not ought to go to birthday parties, family dinners, church activities.”