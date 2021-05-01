Josh Duggar Seen Booked Into Arkansas Jail With Handcuffs After Pleading Not Guilty — Watch

Reality star Josh Duggar has been seen inside an Arkansas jail after he was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Josh Duggar is facing up to 20 years in prison, after he was arrested for receiving and possessing child porn. New footage shows the 33-year-old 19 Kids and Counting star, who was booked on April 29, inside an Arkansas jail. After pleading not guilty to the federal charges on April 30 during a virtual court hearing, he was taken into custody in Springdale, Arkansas. The video, released by the Washington County sheriff’s office, shows the reality TV star entering a room in a white tee and jeans, with his wrists handcuffed in front of him.

He was apprehended for allegedly downloading child pornography that depicts the sexual abuse of children under the ages of 12, to which he pleaded not guilty. However, Josh remains behind bars and is set to face a detention hearing on May 5 which will determine whether he can be granted supervised release while he stands trial.

Attorney Bobby Digby told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he could be facing up to 20 years behind bars. “He’s facing up to 40 years in a federal prison, 20 years on each count, and up to $250,000 in fines on each count,” Arkansas defense attorney Digby explained. “Anything is possible, but typically they’d be concurrent sentences, which would mean he’s looking at up to 20 years.”

“In the federal system, if he is convicted and sentenced to the Bureau of Prisons, or BOP, he would serve about 86% of any sentence he would receive, before he was eligible for release,” he continued. “In the federal system they don’t call it parole, they call it supervised release, but it’s essentially parole. So there’d be sex offender registration, all kinds of stuff like that.”