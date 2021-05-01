Watch

Josh Duggar Seen Booked Into Arkansas Jail With Handcuffs After Pleading Not Guilty — Watch

Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may face Josh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Reality star Josh Duggar has been seen inside an Arkansas jail after he was arrested on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Josh Duggar is facing up to 20 years in prison, after he was arrested for receiving and possessing child porn. New footage shows the 33-year-old 19 Kids and Counting star, who was booked on April 29, inside an Arkansas jail. After pleading not guilty to the federal charges on April 30 during a virtual court hearing, he was taken into custody in Springdale, Arkansas. The video, released by the Washington County sheriff’s office, shows the reality TV star entering a room in a white tee and jeans, with his wrists handcuffed in front of him.

Josh Duggar’s mug shot. Image: Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO)

He was apprehended for allegedly downloading child pornography that depicts the sexual abuse of children under the ages of 12, to which he pleaded not guilty. However, Josh remains behind bars and is set to face a detention hearing on May 5 which will determine whether he can be granted supervised release while he stands trial.

Attorney Bobby Digby told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he could be facing up to 20 years behind bars. “He’s facing up to 40 years in a federal prison, 20 years on each count, and up to $250,000 in fines on each count,” Arkansas defense attorney Digby explained. “Anything is possible, but typically they’d be concurrent sentences, which would mean he’s looking at up to 20 years.”

Josh Duggar. Image: Shutterstock
“In the federal system, if he is convicted and sentenced to the Bureau of Prisons, or BOP, he would serve about 86% of any sentence he would receive, before he was eligible for release,” he continued. “In the federal system they don’t call it parole, they call it supervised release, but it’s essentially parole.  So there’d be sex offender registration, all kinds of stuff like that.”
Josh, who is the father of six minor children with wife Anna Duggar, was previously in the news after he admitted to molesting four of his sisters. In 2015, Josh revealed he molested his siblings when he was a teenager. He had confessed his actions to his dad Jim Bob Duggar in 2003, who sent him away to a prayer camp. In Aug. 2015, he entered rehab for a six month in-patient stay after confessing to a serious pornography addiction.