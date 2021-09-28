Watch

Josh Duggar Holds Hands With Pregnant Wife Anna After Failing To Dismiss Child Porn Case

Shutterstock
Michelle Duggar, left, is surrounded by her children and husband Jim Bob, second from left, after the birth of her 17th child in Rogers, Ark. From the rubble of TLC's canceled "19 Kids and Counting" now rises "Jill and Jessa: Counting On." The three specials will air Dec. 13, 20 and 27 the TLC network announced . These specials focus on Jill (Duggar) Dillard as she moves to Central America with her family for missionary work and Jessa (Duggar) Seewald starts a family of her own TV Duggar Sisters Specials, Rogers, USA
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV Star Josh Duggar is being held in a northwest Arkansas jail after being arrested, by federal authorities, but it's unclear what charges he may faceJosh Duggar Arrested, United States - 29 Apr 2021
Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar at a book signing Conservative Political Action Committee annual convention in Washington, DC, America - 10 Feb 2012 Michelle and Jim-Bob Duggar, stars of TLC's '19 Kids & Counting'.
Josh Duggar Josh Duggar, executive director of FRC Action, speaks in favor the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act at the Arkansas state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Two of reality TV's Duggar sisters, Jill and Jessica Duggar, fondled by Josh Duggar say they weren't aware it had happened until he confessed and their parents told them about it. They talked about it with Fox News Channel's Megyn Kelly in an interview set to air Friday night, June 5, 2015 TV-Duggar Interview, Little Rock, USA View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Josh Duggar shared a slight smile with onlookers while leaving a court hearing with his wife Anna after a judge denied four out of five of his motions to suppress evidence and dismiss his child porn case.

Josh Duggar, 33, and his wife Anna, 33, who is expecting their seventh child, were filmed leaving a courthouse after a hearing for his child pornography case on Sept. 27. The reality stars held hands and shared smiles with photographers as they walked through the doors outside and wore professional-looking attire that included a gray suit and blue tie for him, and a pink short-sleeved dress for her. The sighting, which can be seen below, came after a judged denied four out of five of Josh’s motions dismiss the case.

Josh, who has been charged with receiving and possessing child sex abuse material, and his team filed the motions regarding evidence in the case but court records obtained by PEOPLE confirm the denial. The requests included a motion to suppress statements Josh allegedly made to federal agents during the investigation, a motion to dismiss the case entirely with claims that investigators failed to “preserve potentially exculpatory evidence,” a motion to suppress photos of Josh’s hands and feet taken while he was in custody, and a motion to dismiss Josh’s indictment due to technicalities over who was running the Department of Homeland Security during the investigation.

A fifth motion, which is another request to suppress evidence, has yet to be ruled on by the judge.

Josh Duggar
Josh Duggar was arrested in Apr. (Shutterstock)

Josh was arrested in Apr. and pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. He was released pending his Nov. 30 trial and was granted “unlimited contact” with the six children he shares with Anna, including Mackynzie Renée, 11, Michael James, 10, Marcus Anthony, 8, Meredith Grace, 6, Mason Garrett, 4, and one-year-old Maryella Hope, as long as Anna is present. He is not, however, allowed to see any other minor children, including his nieces and nephews.

If Josh is convicted, he faces up to 20 years of prison time and up to $25,000 in fines on each of the two counts, which could add up to a 40 year sentence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas.