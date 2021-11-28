Donald Trump Jr. Torched For Insulting LeBron James After Star Ejects Rude Fans

Donald Trump Jr. labeled LeBron James a ‘b*tch’ and ‘LaKaren’ after the basketball player had two people ejected from a recent NBA game when they allegedly shouted nasty comments about his kids.

Donald Trump Jr., 43, is getting a strong reaction from LeBron James fans after his latest bold post about the NBA star. The son of Donald Trump took to his Instagram on Nov. 27 to share a video of 36-year-old LeBron asking security to remove two people sitting in front of the basketball court at a recent Los Angeles Lakers game after they allegedly dissed his kids. His caption for the post called him a “b*tch” and contained other insults.

“Is there a bigger bitch in pro sports than LaSnitch?” Donald Jr. asked alongside the video clip. “LaKaren wants to speak to the manager,” he continued in another comment before adding, “LaFlop James.”

Once the post went public, LeBron fans quickly took to both Instagram and Twitter to call out Donald Jr. Some even brought up his and his dad’s own past events to try and prove points. “Someone should tell Don Jr. that not being able to concede after losing an election by more than 7 million votes means you’re the biggest b*tch in politics,” one Twitter user wrote, referring to Donald Sr.’s big lie about the 2020 presidential election results. “LeBron James accomplished more by the time he graduated high school than Don Jr. has in his entire life,” another wrote.

“I wonder if Don Jr wants to call LeBron a b*tch to his face,” a third Twitter user shared while a fourth wrote, “@DonaldJTrumpJr is worried & He’s jealous of @KingJames b/c he worked hard & built his own brand & wealth.”

Although what was said by the two people who were ejected from the NBA game hasn’t been confirmed, some social media users are claiming it was negative and had to do with LeBron’s kids, which includes sons Bronny, 17, and Bryce, 14, as well as daughter Zhuri, 7, all of whom he shares with wife Savannah, 35.

A week before Donald Jr. insulted LeBron on Instagram, the athlete made headlines after getting suspended from one game after getting into a physical altercation with Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart, who was suspended for two games. The two men’s beef on the court started during a free throw, when LeBron swung his arm and hit Isaiah in the face while waiting for a rebound. The punch drew blood and led to Isaiah walking and running up to LeBron to try and retaliate. They started screaming at each other and were held back by coaches until they were both ejected.