LeBron James Goes Shirtless For Early Morning Workout On Yacht Vacation In Capri, Italy

LeBron James was spotted getting in a workout with a resistance band while standing by the water in only shorts.

LeBron James, 36, recently showed off his muscles during a fitness outing in Capri, Italy. The basketball player was photographed standing on a yacht while in front of the water and working out with a resistance band during his family vacation. He was shirtless and wore only gray shorts as he didn’t miss a beat with his impressive fitness routine.

The athlete also rocked his usual beard and a necklace as he enjoyed the activity under the sun. No one else was seen around him in the exercise moment but he seemed to be in a zone while he kept his strength up and focused on the moves he was doing.

Before his latest yacht workout, LeBron made headlines for speaking to Elton John during a romantic dinner outing with his wife, Savannah James, 35. The iconic Rocketman crooner appeared to go up to the couple’s table to say hello when he spotted them there and photographs, which can be seen here, were taken. Although it’s not clear what they talked about during the greeting, there were a lot of smiles during their conversation and when Elton eventually walked away, everyone went back to eating their food.

When LeBron’s not getting attention during his Italian vacation, he’s doing so on social media. He shared an adorable and impressive photo of himself shirtless, which can be seen above, while working out with his daughter Zhuri, 6, in Apr. The duo flexed for the camera while standing near equipment that included a stability ball and it was incredible to see! “My workout partner today! 💪🏾,” the proud dad captioned the snapshot.

LeBron’s youngest gal also made quite the impression a few months later when she happily attended the Space Jam 2 premiere with her parents. She posed on the red carpet while wearing a stylish floral patterned dress and flashed the cutest smile as she confidently posed for photographers. The pics quickly made their way around the internet and LeBron’s fans were eager to share their admiration for not only his skills on the court, but his sweet role as a father as well.