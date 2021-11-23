Jojo Siwa Responds To Cardi B’s Christmas Invite: ‘I Want To Know Who She Talked To’

The viral star seemed like she wanted to take Cardi B up on her offer to meet her daughter Kulture for Christmas!

It sounds like there could be a Christmas celebration with Jojo Siwa and Cardi B soon. The 18-year-old YouTube personality spoke about the rapper’s invite to meet her daughter Kulture, 3, from the stage at the American Music Awards on Sunday November 21. Jojo seemed like she’d be totally down to see Kulture during a Tuesday November 23 interview on The View, where she seemed surprised by her invite!

Cardi, 29, hosted the AMAs and revealed what a big fan her daughter is of the teen superstar. “My husband [Offset], he was trying to get Jojo Siwa, right? For my daughter’s birthday, but she is booked and busy. So, Jojo Siwa, could you please come see my daughter at Christmas? I know you cost a lot of money. Let me tell you something. Y’all rappers ain’t got nothing on Jojo Siwa,” the “Up” rapper asked onstage.

During an appearance on The View fresh after coming in second place on Dancing With The Stars, Jojo seemed to think Cardi’s question was hilarious. “I want to know honestly, who she talked to? Because if somebody is telling Cardi B a rate that Cardi B can’t afford, we have a problem,” she said. Jojo had also addressed the rapper’s question onstage at the AMAs when she presented an award to BTS. Jojo announced onstage that she was “gonna try to make Christmas happen,” and said she’d get in touch. “Putting in my phone right now. I take bitcoin. Actually, I take that back, all I need from you is to vote for me tomorrow night in the season finale of Dancing with the Stars,” she quipped onstage. “Alright seriously though, I can’t wait to meet Kulture. She is being raised by a superstar. She’s a legend, Cardi B.”

While Kulture may not have gotten to meet Jojo at her third birthday on July 10, it does seem like she had a great time, with a sweet princess-themed party, where she wore an adorable matching pink dress with her mom to help ring in her latest trip around the sun. Cardi also sweetly gave her an adorable diamond charm necklace to celebrate.