Kim Kardashian Gives Off Morticia Addams Vibes In New Skims Sleep Dress

Kim Kardashian shared eye-catching photos and video of herself posing on a sofa in a tight black long-sleeved ‘lounge dress’ from SKIMS and revealed it’s ‘comfy and amazing’ to wear out and to bed.

Kim Kardashian, 41, promoted another product from her SKIMS line on Nov. 22. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wowed her fans when she shared snapshots and video clips of her rocking the successful brand’s long-sleeved tight lounge dress in both tan and black. She stood in front of a mirror in the clips as her long hair was down, just like Morticia Addams from The Addams Family, and also posed on a sofa and on a corded phone in the pics.

“Just dropped the @skims Long Sleeve Soft Lounge Dress. They are so comfy and amazing. You can wear them to bed or out as a cotton dress. Shop now at SKIMS.COM,” she captioned her Nov. 22 post, which brought on a lot of compliments from fans.

“I thought that was morticia addams,” one fan pointed out while another wrote, “looking amazing.” A third called her “fine” and many more shared heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the look.

When Kim’s not making headlines for her outfits, she’s doing so for her romantic life. She’s most recently been hanging out with Pete Davidson, 28, whom she’s reportedly “casually dating” and it turns out the two may already be making holiday plans together. A source recently told us that Pete is thinking about what special gift he’s going to give the reality star as Christmas draws near.

“As we get dangerously close to the holidays, Pete has been thinking about what to get Kim for Christmas. The only decision he has made is that he would love to make it an experience over a material gift,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife this week.

“He has been asking friends and Kim’s family members on some ideas and he is looking to take her somewhere and create an experience that she will always remember over getting her a purse or jewelry or a car or something like that,” the insider added.

Kim and Pete were first spotted together riding a rollercoaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Oct. shortly after she worked with him during her hosting gig on SNL.