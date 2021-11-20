Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas Reveals Her Favorite Holiday Fashion Trend This Season

Fashion designer and blogger Arielle Charnas of Something Navy spills her secrets on this season’s hottest holiday trends while revealing what closet staple you need while working from home.

Arielle Charnas, 34, has made quite the splash in the fashion industry in a short amount of time with her Something Navy brand. After opening 3 successful flagship locations in New York and Los Angeles, the mom of 3 is confident that a solid mane moment is the hottest trend this holiday season. “I would say a strong hair accessory,” Arielle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY while discussing her fall and winter collection, which is also available online at somethingnavy.com. “I’m really into a good headband, scrunchie or a bow at the moment! Also, earrings, in particular are a fun and easy way to add personality to any outfit.“

If you’re struggling with how to style your hair after finding the perfect outfit, Arielle suggests trying to accentuate other parts of your look to pull it all together. “Add something fun to your hair,” Arielle said. “Bring back a tube top [or] try a bold lip.”

And even if you’re afraid to be bold and creative with your style, when it comes to things not to do, Arielle says there’s no such thing as a fashion don’t when heading off to your parties to celebrate. “I don’t believe in dont’s!” Arielle revealed. “Wear and do what makes you feel good and it’ll look good.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, people are even more excited to finally feel safe and get out of their homes. But if you’re like many others who are still trying to feel good while working from home, Arielle says there’s one item to always have on hand in your closet. “Not that this is a new trend, but a good blazer is such an important staple these days,” Arielle revealed. “A perfect work from home outfit is as easy as leggings or a knit pant, a great white tee, and a blazer can be classic or bold! Oh, and a fun hair accessory since that’s my theme these days. Being comfortable does not mean you have to sacrifice style. This fall/winter, I am loving knit sets and long knit dresses that are perfectly comfortable and cute for both day and night. You can quickly add a hoop earring or bold lip to make it more fun for a night out.”