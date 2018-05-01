Scrunchies Are Back — See Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid & Selena Gomez Rocking The ’90s Trend

Scrunchies are no longer banished to the bathroom — stars have been wearing the ’90s hair trend at music festivals and on TV in 2018 — here’s how you can copy the style statement!

Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin are scrunchie sisters! The two models wore scrunchies at a Levis brunch during the Coachella music festival on April 14. It’s worth noting the scrunchies were the OPPOSITE color of their hair, meaning they made this statement on purpose! Scrunchies were a staple in the ’90s and I’m thrilled they are back! Cardi B wore a scrunchie while performing at Coachella, and Bella Thorne has also been spotted wearing a scrunchie in the past few months!

Selena Gomez wore a black scrunchie back in 2013, at the David Letterman show, and it did cause a conversation, but not a revolution. Now, it seems like everywhere you turn, you see a scrunchie! I’m happy to welcome back the scrunchie — I actually wear one when I sleep to minimize stress and breakage on my strands. I’ll sometimes wear one to walk my dog, but I haven’t really worn one to an event…yet. Maybe these girls can motivate me! Click through the gallery to see stars like Selena, Hailey, Bella and more wearing scrunchies!

The original scrunchie is thanks to the brand Scunci, which is still around, making colorful and printed scrunchies and hair ties! All of their products are super affordable, and at the drugstore. If you want a high-end scrunchie, look to slip, the maker of the silk pillowcase. They now make scrunchies in black, tan, and pink silk! A three pack is $39 at Bloomingdale’s. SILKE London also makes silk hair ties, that are bigger than a typical hair band, but smaller than a full-on scrunchie. I wear those daily!