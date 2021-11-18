Watch

Selena Gomez Gives Cara Delevingne A Peck On The Cheek For Kiss Cam At The Knicks Game

Selena Gomez ACLU Bill of Rights Dinner, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Nov 2019
*NO MAIL ONLINE* Selena Gomez soaks up the sun, cruising on a luxury boat around Sydney Harbour with friends Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL1666982 190318 Picture by: Media-Mode / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

The model and actress had a fun girls’ night out at the Knicks’ hometown game against the Orlando Magic.

Did someone say, “Girls’ night?” Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne had a sweet and silly moment, while they attended the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday November 17. The two actresses were put on the jumbotron in the middle of the game, and Selena sweetly leaned over and gave the 29-year-old Paper Towns actress a little kiss on the cheek.

Both of the ladies seemed like they got a case of the giggles for being up on the big screen in the middle of the NBA game. Cara looked like she was trying to hide her face (although the guy sitting behind her seemed pretty pleased to have his face on the jumbotron and made funny facial expressions behind the model). As Cara was turning away, the 29-year-old Only Murders in the Building star leaned in and pecked her on the cheek, as she was wearing bright red lipstick.

Both the ladies looked absolutely fabulous for the Knicks game. Selena sported a large tan coat and had a big pair of gold earrings for the game. Cara also rocked some gold hoops with a matching gold chain necklace to match. She also wore a black top, and had her hair tied into a messy bun.

Cara and Selena have been friends for years before their cute peck at the Knicks game. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Cara Delevingne -- PICS

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber are spotted hanging out at the Black Lives Matters Protest at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, CA Pictured: Cara Delevingne,Kaia Gerber Ref: SPL5177184 150720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Margaret Qualley and Cara Delevingne walk hand in hand as they and Kaia Gerber attend a BLM protest in Downtown LA Kaia wore a green polka dot dress while Cara wore black shorts, a white top and a black baseball cap. 15 Jul 2020 Pictured: Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA688849_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaia Gerber and Cara Delevingne get a bit close as they attend a Black Lives Matter protest outside of District Attorney Jackie Lacey's office on the 7th anniversary of the Black Lives Matter Protest in Los Angeles, California USA Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Cara Delevingne Ref: SPL5177187 150720 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

While the Knicks game may have been their most recent time hanging out together, Selena and Cara have been friends for years. It seems like the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has been spending a lot of time recently with her gal pals. She made an appearance in her and Cara’s mutual friend Taylor Swift’s recent TikTok, where the “All Too Well” songwriter called Selena her “bestie,” while the two were backstage at Saturday Night Live. Back in October, Selena also sent Cardi B a sweet gift after she gave birth to her son. Other than her gal pals, some fans have started a theory that Selena might be more than friends Captain America star Chris Evans, after the actor followed her on Instagram in October.