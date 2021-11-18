Fashion

Miley Cyrus Rocks Short-Shorts & Knee-High Boots For Night Out — Photos

Los Feliz, CA - Miley Cyrus cuts a stylish figure as she leaves the Cara Hotel while enjoying a night out with friends in Los Feliz.
Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of super short shorts with knee-high boots while out in LA on Nov. 18.

When it comes to Miley Cyrus, 28, she always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she was out at the Cara Hotel in LA on Nov. 18. The singer put her toned legs on display when she rocked a pair of skintight black short shorts with a pair of sheer black tights.

Miley Cyrus looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of short shorts with sheer tights & knee-high leather boots while out at the Cara Hotel in LA on Nov. 18.

Miley styled her shorts with a cropped black turtleneck sweater and an oversized black and white checkered peacoat. She topped her look off with a pair of knee-high black leather heeled boots and a black leather purse.

Miley has been rocking a slew of fabulous outfits lately and just the other day she showed off her toned abs and tiny waist when she wore a pair of high-waisted baggy black pleated boot-cut trousers with a thick black leather Gucci Gg Belt around her waist. She styled the pants with a vintage white and red Nila the Dirt Bike Kid Striped Ringer Shirt which she cut at the bottom to make cropped. A pair of white patent leather Christian Louboutin Montezu Lug Flat Boots.

When Miley isn’t dressed down, she is usually rocking something fabulous on the red carpet, which is what she did at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6. She opted to wear a fully floral ensemble featuring a white turtleneck Gucci Georgette Shirt, a bright-colored floral Gucci x Balenciaga Hourglass Jacket and matching Gucci Flora Knife Boots that acted as pants. She topped her look off with a matching Gucci x Balenciaga Bag, a Rahaminov Ring, and a Ruchi New York Ring.