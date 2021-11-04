Miley Cyrus Wears Just A Crop Top & Lingerie While Getting Ready For Gucci Show — Photos

Miley Cyrus was all smiles as she got dressed for the star-studded Gucci Love Parade fashion show. See the behind the scenes pics.

Miley Cyrus, 28, has shared a series of behind the scenes snaps from the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on November 2. The singer was among the star-studded lineup of celebs who attended the Los Angeles event, and has now given fans a peek behind the curtain. “The shoe that sold itself,” she captioned an Instagram post, which showed her rocking a black crop top and black underwear. She also held a small gold purse and wore Gucci sneakers, as she pulled her highlighted tresses back into a half up/half down style.

Later in the night, Miley slipped into a blue, fringed dress which featured a feathered skirt that wrapped around her waist. She also sat front row among a slew of A-listers including Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Vanessa Bryant, Serena Williams, and Dakota Johnson. Most recently, the former Hannah Montana star opened up about “rebuilding” her life after her Malibu home was burned down during dangerous wildfires in 2018.

She got candid at the 2021 BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, delivering an inspiring speech before performing a cover of Janis Joplin‘s “Maybe.” She told the crowd, “This song, to me, relates to the changes that I’ve been experiencing in my life, and the things that I’ve lost have come back in what I never knew I wanted or needed to gain,” Miley said. “Even though sometimes it feels like we have to start from nothing, like with the house fire, and completely rebuild. That fire was almost three years ago and I’m just feeling like I’m starting to find my stability now.”

She also told fans she wants “everyone to be patient,” adding, “nothing worth anything happens overnight, it takes a lot of f***ing effort and resilience [to] rebuild a stable foundation.” Miley continued, “I had a theory I would die if I didn’t have a partner. If I didn’t have someone to kiss me every single night. But then this was my purpose, but this was taken from me during COVID, so then I found a new purpose and that’s music [which] is the glue over the last two years and it was what was keeping us strong at the time.” As fans would recall, Miley started dating Liam Hemsworth in 2010, and the pair had an on-again, off-again romance for almost eight years, eventually calling it quits in 2019.