Adele Stuns In Flared Pants & Blazer At Spotify Listening Party For New Album

Raven B Varona/Spotify
Adele looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of black flared pants with a fitted blazer at a Spotify listening party for her new album.

Adele, 33, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new album, 30, and she absolutely slayed her outfit at a Spotify listening party on Nov. 15. The event was held in Los Angeles and Adele looked better than ever when she wore a pair of fitted black trousers that were super flared at the hems.

Adele looked fabulous at a Spotify listening party for her new album, ’30.’ (Raven B Varona/Spotify)

Adele styled her pants with a fitted black Proenza Schouler Double-breasted crepe blazer that was cinched in at the waist, revealing her slim frame. Under the blazer, she rocked a simple black camisole and she topped her look off with a pair of nude buckle, pointed-toe pumps, and massive gold hoop earrings. Her red hair was done down in an effortless blowout with the ends waved.

For the party, Adele wore a pair of fitted black flare pants with a fitted Proenza Schouler Double-breasted crepe blazer. (Raven B Varona/Spotify)

Lately, Adele’s outfits have just kept getting better and better. Just the other day she attended a fun album celebration with friends when she looked gorgeous in a skintight, long-sleeve Oscar de la Renta Spring 2022 mini dress that hugged her frame perfectly. She posted a slideshow of photos from the event and in one of them, she was wearing the amazing dress which featured sheer sleeves and a frayed hem. The entire mini dress was covered in intricate beading and sequins.

In another photo, Adele was getting fitted into the dress while her hair was pulled back into a bun and she did a goofy face with her tongue out and her eyes crossed as she grabbed her chest.

Later that night, Adele got comfortable when she swapped her tight mini for a pair of silver sequin pants and an oversized white button-down shirt. This look was just as fabulous as the dress she wore earlier.