Adele Stuns In Flared Pants & Blazer At Spotify Listening Party For New Album

Adele looked fabulous when she rocked a pair of black flared pants with a fitted blazer at a Spotify listening party for her new album.

Adele, 33, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated new album, 30, and she absolutely slayed her outfit at a Spotify listening party on Nov. 15. The event was held in Los Angeles and Adele looked better than ever when she wore a pair of fitted black trousers that were super flared at the hems.

Adele styled her pants with a fitted black Proenza Schouler Double-breasted crepe blazer that was cinched in at the waist, revealing her slim frame. Under the blazer, she rocked a simple black camisole and she topped her look off with a pair of nude buckle, pointed-toe pumps, and massive gold hoop earrings. Her red hair was done down in an effortless blowout with the ends waved.

Lately, Adele’s outfits have just kept getting better and better. Just the other day she attended a fun album celebration with friends when she looked gorgeous in a skintight, long-sleeve Oscar de la Renta Spring 2022 mini dress that hugged her frame perfectly. She posted a slideshow of photos from the event and in one of them, she was wearing the amazing dress which featured sheer sleeves and a frayed hem. The entire mini dress was covered in intricate beading and sequins.

In another photo, Adele was getting fitted into the dress while her hair was pulled back into a bun and she did a goofy face with her tongue out and her eyes crossed as she grabbed her chest.

Later that night, Adele got comfortable when she swapped her tight mini for a pair of silver sequin pants and an oversized white button-down shirt. This look was just as fabulous as the dress she wore earlier.