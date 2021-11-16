Adele Stuns In Bejeweled Mini Dress & Gets Goofy While Celebrating Upcoming Album Release

Adele looked absolutely stunning in a bedazzled mini dress while promoting her new album, ’30.’

Adele, 33, has been busy promoting her highly anticipated album, ’30,’ and she got ready for the big day with a fun celebration with friends. Adele looked gorgeous when she rocked a skintight, long-sleeve Oscar de la Renta Spring 2022 mini dress that hugged her frame perfectly and showed off her tiny waist. You can see the photos, HERE!

Adele posted five photos in her slideshow with the caption, “Cocktails and Crying all round.” In the first photo, she was wearing the amazing dress which featured sheer sleeves and a frayed hem. The entire mini dress was covered in intricate beading and sequins.

In another photo, Adele was pictured getting fitted into the dress while her red hair was pulled back into a bun and she did a silly face with her tongue out and her eyes crossed as she grabbed her chest.

Meanwhile, later that night, Adele got comfortable when she swapped her tight mini for a pair of silver sequin pants and an oversized white button-down shirt.

Adele has been slaying her outfits lately and just the other day her CBS special, One Night Only, aired. For the intimate concert, Adele looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she wore a tight black custom Schiaparelli gown. The black dress featured a massive off-the-shoulder neck while the bodice was tight and covered in sequins.

The gown showed off Adele’s incredible 100-pound weight loss and she accessorized with massive gold and diamond Schiaparelli Saturn Earrings that had planets dangling down, and an Engelbert Infinity Loop Ring.

We cannot handle how stunning Adele has been looking and before the concert, she absolutely slayed not one, but two Vogue covers. She looked fabulous on the November issue covers for British and American Vogue after five years of no press and no magazine covers.