Ashley Benson Rocks Plunging Playsuit For Paris Hilton’s Lavish 2nd Wedding Reception

Ashley Benson wore a super sexy floral patterned mini to Paris Hilton’s 2nd wedding reception!



Ashley Benson, 31, turned heads at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum‘s second wedding event! The Pretty Little Liars alum opted to wear a plunging floral printed playsuit to the black tie soirée held in Los Angeles on Saturday, Nov. 13. Ashley left little to the imagination with the revealing outfit, which she paired with a pair of sheer black tights, mule pumps and a black crocodile handbag.

The actress, who split with G-Eazy back in February, appeared to attend solo but did link arms with a male friend outdoors. The pair were ween in front of the Yeastie Boys Bagels truck, which is the mobile outpost of a popular Sunset Boulevard eatery. Ashely and her friend appeared to be taking some goodies to go as he held onto a box while heading back to the car area.

The California native was also in attendance for Paris and Carter’s Thursday nuptials, which included a romantic ceremony. Ashley was all old Hollywood glamour in a strapless gown with a Jessica Rabbit inspired cut and hight slit. She paired the formal piece with a YSL handbag adorned with sparkly Swarovski crystals.

Last night’s black-tie event marked the third event Paris, 40, held in honor of her first wedding: she also hosted friends and family at the ‘Paris World’ carnival, which was a takeover of the iconic Santa Monica Pier. The socialite and reality star stunned in a custom alice + olivia high-low gown that included a princess-approved tulle skirt, veil and plenty of crystal details.

Ashley and Paris have been friends for several years, after hitting it off at Seth MacFarlane‘s house, the Spring Breakers actress previously said. “We met six or seven years ago, at Seth McFarland’s house…it was my mom’s birthday and it was Seth’s birthday around the same time, and my mom happened to be out with her friends and her sister. And then Seth invited us to his house — then I met you there and we were there all night until 4 a.m,” Ashley explained to listeners on the This Is Paris podcast.

The love appears to be mutual, as Paris sweetly called Ashley “one of my good friends…so gorgeous, sweet, cute and I’m obsessed!” before the two talked about life in quarantine, being hounded by the paparazzi.