Tom Cruise Reemerges Looking More Like Himself 1 Month After Unrecognizable Photos Surface

After fans noted he looked unrecognizable at a baseball game, Tom Cruise looked more like himself while at an airfield in England.

Tom Cruise is polishing up his aviation skills for the next installments of the Mission Impossible franchise. The 59-year-old actor was spotted at a lesson at Duxford Airfield in England on Friday, Nov. 12. Tom looked more like himself after fans noted that he looked unrecognizable while at a baseball game with son Connor, 26, in early October. He could be seen walking around in a black sweater and dark denim jeans, as seen in the photos HERE.

The actor has been in Europe filming the seventh installment of Mission Impossible, scheduled for a September 2022 theatrical release. Filming reportedly wrapped in September. The original plan was to film the seventh and eighth installment back to back, but Tom’s commitment to COVID pandemic-delayed Top Gun: Maverick promotional duties impacted those plans. It’s unclear when Mission: Impossible 8 will begin filming, but it’s still scheduled for a July 2023 theatrical release.

Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, and Henry Czerny will return the upcoming installment and reprise their roles. They’ll be joined by some new faces: Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney, Charles Parnell, and Mark Gatiss, as previously announced by director Christopher McQuarrie. Last December, Tom famously made headlines when leaked audio of him scolding Mission: Impossible 7 crew for not following COVID protocols emerged.

Tom’s latest outing at Duxford comes after he and son Connor made a rare public appearance at a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco on October 9. Tom and Connor, whom he adopted with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, were all smiles as they watched the game and conversed with nearby fans. (He and Nicole also adopted daughter Isabella, 28, together.)

The actor took shook hands and took selfies with fans at the game. Photos of him from the event quickly went viral on the internet as people noted that he looked unrecognizable. The game also marked one of the few public outings between Tom and his adult children, who both keep a low profile out of the public eye. The actor is also dad to Suri, 15, with ex-wife Katie Holmes. They split in 2012 after six years of marriage.