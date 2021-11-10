Maren Morris Slays In Open White Coat With Nothing Underneath At CMA Awards

Making a statement! Maren Morris went for it with her super sexy look at the 2021 CMA Awards, as she dared to bare in a long white jacket with nothing underneath.

Maren Morris showed up to the 2021 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 10 looking like an absolute boss. The country superstar hit the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in a daring ensemble, which showed major skin. Maren wore high-waisted white pants with no top. Instead, she rocked nothing but a long, white trench coat, which was held together by a single button in the middle. The double stick tape must have been in full force for this one, because one wrong move and she could’ve had a major wardrobe malfunction!

Luckily, Maren is a red carpet pro at this point, and she totally nailed the sexy look. She completed her look with her hair slicked back and parted to the side in a low ponytail. She also wore dramatic, fierce earrings and had dark makeup on her eyes to contrast the light ensemble. Maren’s husband, Ryan Hurd, was also in attendance, and he looked dapper in his brown suit.

Maren is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards. She was also nominated in the Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year categories for her duet with Ryan, “Chasing After You.” However, the lovebirds lost in both categories to Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, who were announced as the winners on Good Morning America on the morning of the awards show.

Of course, Maren is no stranger to winning big at the CMAs. She won New Artist of the Year in 2016, the very first year she was nominated. Then, she took home Album of the Year in 2019 for Girl, and in 2020, she won three honors: Female Vocalist of the Year, as well as Song of the Year and Single of the Year for “The Bones.” It’s been nearly three years since Maren released her last album, and she recently promised fans that the next one is coming. In fact, she confirmed on Twitter that she finished the record, so it’s likely to get a 2022 release!