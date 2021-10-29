Fashion

Katy Perry Rocks Strapless Swimsuit Alongside A Shirtless Orlando Bloom In Cabo — Photos

katy perry
Broadimage/Shutterstock
Lifestyle Director

Katy Perry looked fabulous in a strapless swimsuit while on vacation in Cabo with Orlando Bloom.

Katy Perry has been having a fabulous time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico celebrating her 37th birthday, which was on October 25, and her latest look may just be our favorite. The mother-of-one looked amazing when she rocked a strapless purple and yellow printed one-piece swimsuit while on a yacht with Orlando Bloom. You can see the photos HERE.

katy perry
Katy Perry. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Katy’s one-piece featured a cool pattern and was super low-cut, revealing ample cleavage. A belt cinched in her tiny waist while a white linen bucket hat completed her look. Later that day, she covered up with a pair of high-waisted jean shorts.

Meanwhile, Orlando looked just as good as he went shirtless in a tiny black bathing suit with a white fedora hat. When he wasn’t sun tanning, Orlando covered up in a bright yellow graphic T-shirt.

Since arriving in Cabo, Katy has already rocked a slew of sexy swimsuits, and just the other day she showed off her stunning figure in an Evarae Cassandra Swimsuit. The one-piece had a scoop neckline with a white top, while the bottom half was a dark brown color. A thick belt under her chest cinched in her tiny waist while a straw hat tied her look together.

Right before Katy left for her trip, she was the special guest on the Ellen Degeneres Show where the host threw a birthday party for her. Katy looked amazing in a tan leather A.W.a.K.E. Mode Cut Out Dress that had a peplum top and a pleated skirt. She styled the frock with a pair of Laura Lombardi Interlocking Hoop Earrings and nude, pointed-toe A.W.a.K.E. Mode Lucrezia Pumps.