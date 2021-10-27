Katy Perry Rocks One-Piece Swimsuit As Celebrates 37th Birthday on Vacation With Orlando Bloom

Hot mama alert! Katy Perry rang in her 37th birthday by celebrating with Orlando Bloom and her friends in Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 24.

Katy Perry flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for her 37th birthday celebration. The singer was photographed hanging out poolside with her fiance, Orlando Bloom, and a bunch of other friends on Oct. 24, one day before her big day. In photos from the getaway, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE, Katy wore a belted, one-piece swimsuit. She paired the white and burnt orange ensemble with her hair in a low bun, which was slicked back with water after an apparent dip in the pool. In some of the pics, Katy was seen lounging in a chair, while in others, she was standing up and giving a full look at her poolside ensemble.

Meanwhile, Orlando, who is 44, went shirtless for some fun in the sun. He was photographed getting his feet wet in the ocean and then hanging out back by the pool with Katy and her friends. A bottle of Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila was also visible in the background of some of the photos.

Katy turned 37 on Oct. 25, and Orlando commemorated the occasion with a special Instagram tribute for his bride-to-be. “We do life we do love and it’s fun,” he wrote. “I’ll celebrate you today and everyday. I love you.” He also shared a photo of himself leaning close to Katy as she blew out her birthday candles and wore a “Birthday Girl” crown.

Katy and Orlando, who have both been married before, began dating at the beginning of 2016. Although they briefly broke up about a year later, they eventually reconciled, and Orlando proposed on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Katy confirmed she was pregnant in March 2020, and the pair’s daughter, Daisy, was born that August. Despite a nearly three-year engagement, Katy and Orlando have yet to tie the knot, due to the coronavirus postponing their original wedding plans. They have not revealed when they plan to walk down the aisle and become husband and wife.