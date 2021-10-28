Watch

NeNe Leakes Calls Out Cynthia Bailey For Missing Her Husband Gregg’s Funeral — Watch

NeNe Leakes isn’t too pleased with fellow ‘RHOA’ alum Cynthia Bailey, who apparently wasn’t present after NeNe’s hubby Gregg died of colon cancer.

Even though she’s no longer on Bravo, NeNe Leakes is still stirring up drama with the Real Housewives of Atlanta. In a new interview with Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, the 53-year-old ex-reality star called out former co-star Cynthia Bailey, 54, for her alleged lack of support following the death of NeNe’s husband, Gregg Leakes. “She didn’t even come to the repast,” NeNe said. “She did come like a week later after everything was done. She came by my lounge.” Watch a clip of NeNe’s interview HERE.

NeNe’s claims of Cynthia not attending Gregg’s funeral in September are true. In fact, Cynthia told Page Six just last week that she missed the event due to being out of town, but did bond with NeNe afterwards at her The Linnethia Lounge. “We really got to spend some one-on-one time together,” Cynthia said. “And I know that wouldn’t have happened had I been there with everyone else.”

Also in the V-103 interview, NeNe said it was “really hard to explain ‘Housewives,’ ” which she then compared to being “like a dysfunctional family.” Then, the RHOA alum called out all her former co-stars for sending a bouquet of flowers together, rather than individually. “Actually I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from like all the Housewives, like they went in together,” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Why do y’all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y’all work … you can spend your own $200. That’s the way I’ve always been.”

NeNe & Gregg Leakes

NeNe tragically lost her husband to colon cancer at the age of 66 on Sept. 1. Gregg had beaten his first stint with stage 3 cancer colon after six months of chemotherapy back in 2019, but it unfortunately returned in June 2021. His initial battle with the disease was featured on RHOA’s 11th season. The season after, NeNe left the show for a second time.

Since Gregg’s passing, NeNe has been open about her grief. On Sept. 28, she wrote about Gregg on her IG Stories, “Missing you like crazy fu**kkkkk.” About two weeks prior, NeNe said on Instagram that she has “good days and bad days” in mourning her beloved husband.