Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Is So Tall As He Shows Off His Adorable Bun

Ammika Harris took to Instagram to share a sweet post full of pics of her and Chris Brown’s growing son Aeko as he flashed smiles and showed off a cute denim jacket.

Chris Brown‘s only son Aeko is getting so tall! The 32-year-old singer’s adorable tot could be seen in brand new pics his mom Ammika Harris posted to her Instagram on Oct. 27 and they proved just how fast he’s growing. In the memorable snapshots, he was happily posing while smiling at the camera and then looking down at a bug on his hand while wearing a denim jacket over a blue buttoned top and black pants. He was also wearing black sneakers and had his hair tied up in the cutest little bun atop his head.

“Him and his bugs 🤍,” Ammika captioned the pics, which were met with a lot of comments. “He looks a lot like his dad here 😍😍,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “I can’t believe he’s going to be 2.” A third called him “the cutest” and a fourth called him “lil breezy brown.”

Before Ammika shared her latest pics of Aeko, Chris made headlines for spending time with his youngest child and his oldest, daughter Royalty, 7, whom he shares with Nia Guzman, in Aug. The group was on a family vacation in Greece and the sweetest pics of the doting siblings surfaced on social media. The cuties proved they are already building a brother-sister bond with the pics and they got a lot of attention from Chris’ adoring fans.

When Chris isn’t spending time with his kids, he’s working hard in his music career. On Oct. 14, he took to Instagram to share a teaser of his new track with Tone Stith called “Do I Ever.” “WE MADE SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR THE LADIES,” he wrote in the caption for the post. The romantic song features samples of Brian McKnight‘s 1997 song “Anytime” and is a real mood setter for love.

Chris is getting ready to release his highly-anticipated upcoming album Breezy, which he previously revealed will be accompanied by a short film of the same name. A release date for the record has yet to be announced but fans are eagerly awaiting for the what’s sure to be awesome project.