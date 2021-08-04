Aeko Brown, 1, Plays With Big Sister Royalty, 7, As They Reunite On Family Vacation — Cute Photo

Chris Brown’s children Aeko and Royalty are enjoying sibling bonding time while on vacation in Greece! See the sweet snapshot.

Sibling love: Chris Brown’s son Aeko, 1, bonded with big sister Royalty, 7, during their family vacation in Greece. Royalty’s official Instagram account — managed by mom Nia Guzman, the rapper’s former partner — shared the sweet snapshot of the duo on Monday, Aug. 2. In the photo, little Aeko brushes his sister’s face.

Chris shares Royalty with Nia and Aeko with Ammika Harris. It’s unclear if Nia is on vacation with the family, but Ammika appears to be in Greece, too, as she shared a series of scenic snapshots from a boat with her baby boy on Monday. She captioned the post, “My baby.”

The family departed the states for their European vacation ahead of the weekend. Royalty’s account featured a snapshot of her boarding a private plane. “Greece here we come,” she captioned the post.

The account shared a sweet snapshot on Monday with Royalty holding up the peace sign in an all-white outfit. “Greece’ing!” the account captioned the post.

The vacation comes after Chris seemingly called out rapper DaBaby for his homophobic comments made during Rolling Loud Miami performance over the weekend. After the rapper made harmful remarks about HIV and AIDS on stage, stars like Dua Lipa and Elton John condemned the comments. Chris seemingly chimed in when he shared an Instagram Story that read, Shut the f**k up… Do yo shows, thank everybody. Then get the f**k off stage.”

His comments resulted in mixed responses. While some fans praised him, others pointed to his own checkered past. One Twitter user noted that “if Chris Brown starts dragging you and he’s RIGHT… you really gotta ask yourself where you went wrong,” referencing his volatile history, including his arrest for physically assaulting ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, among other charges and allegations of assault.

In an interview with Vanity Fair in October 2015, Rihanna opened up about the assault, revealing how difficult it had been to keep reliving the incident. “I just never understood that, like how the victim gets punished over and over. It’s in the past, and I don’t want to say, ‘Get over it,’ because it’s a very serious thing that is still relevant; it’s still real,” she said.

“A lot of women, a lot of young girls, are still going through it. A lot of young boys too. It’s not a subject to sweep under the rug, so I can’t just dismiss it like it wasn’t anything, or I don’t take it seriously,” she continued. “But, for me, and anyone who’s been a victim of domestic abuse, nobody wants to even remember it. Nobody even wants to admit it.”