Paris Hilton Cries & Nicky Fears She’s Getting ‘Cold Feet’ Ahead Of Carter Reum Wedding — Watch

The brand new trailer for the Peacock series ‘Paris In Love’ shows the heiress getting pre-wedding jitters, and friends consoling her.

Getting married is a huge life event, so naturally it comes with some anxiety! Paris Hilton, 40, showed some of her nerves for her wedding to Carter Reum, 40, in the trailer for her upcoming reality series Paris In Love, which debuted on Tuesday October 26. The trailer shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of planning a wedding, including some drama between the parents. Paris In Love will hit the streaming service on November 11.

While the trailer shows plenty of the joys of Paris and Carter beginning their life together and sweet, romantic moments (like getting Happy Meals at a McDonald’s drive-thru), it also shows some difficulties that the Simple Life star faced during her engagement. “I feel like I’ve lived my whole life for other people,” she said at one point, while going through her closet. “Everyone leave me the f**k alone.”

In another moment, Paris was taped getting a meal with her sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, 38, who asked her if she was “getting cold feet.” The trailer showed another clip of Carter saying that it was the “last chance to pull the plug on me.” Another moment showed Paris crying to Nicky and her mom Kathy, 62. “I want to grow up, but I’m not sure if I made the right choice,” she said at another point. “I just don’t want to be alone forever.”

While the trailer showed some of the ups-and-downs of Paris’ engagement, it also showed plenty of exciting moments, from Carter’s private island proposal to wedding dress shopping. The trailer also ended with Paris putting on her veil and saying, “Kiss the bride!”

Even though there were definitely some difficult moments shown in Paris In Love, the socialite seems very happy to be marrying Carter and starting a family. Paris has seemed like she’s been having a ball with her pre-wedding festivities, like her bridal shower, where she sported a toilet paper wedding dress or the pair’s joint bachelor/bachelorette party! Paris also revealed that she wants to have kids, after she shut down pregnancy rumors in July.