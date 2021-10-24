See Pics

Britney Spears & Fiancé Sam Asghari Load Up On Fast Food Before Going For A Drive – Photos

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Jul 2019
Britney Spears and her boyfriend Sam go shopping at an outlet mall. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5091025 170519 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spear's boyfriend Sam Asghari takes a solo stroll on the beach while on vacation in Maui. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Sam Asghari. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA752063_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
American superstar singer Britney Spears and personal trainer boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at the beach in Miami. Pictured: Britney Spears,Sam Asghari Ref: SPL5096819 090619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Sam Asghari appeared to be chowing down on a burger as he drove a white BMW in the Los Angeles area on Oct. 23 while Britney rode passenger.

Britney Spears, 39, and Sam Asghari, 27, were spotted out-and-about for a cruise and fast food run. Sam could be seen holding a burger (with a large bite out of it) as he drove a white BMW car in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, Oct. 23. Britney, who rode passenger, looked relaxed and casual as she threw her blonde hair up in a messy bun and sported a pair of sunglasses — see the photos via DailyMail here.

The sweet couple have been enjoying plenty of time together lately, including last weekend when they went for a an evening bike ride using lights. Britney, rocking a baby blue t-shirt and shorts, looked totally confident as she rode with Sam behind her, taking in the sights of her neighborhood.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged last month. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Earlier this month, the pair also set off on a private jet as they headed to a tropical vacation in celebration of Britney’s conservatorship news: in early October, her father Jamie Spears was suspended from conservator role, which he held over her estate for 13 years. Jamie was replaced by certified public account John Zabel following the “Toxic” singer’s bombshell two court testimonies and numerous social media posts advocating for her freedom. On the jet, Brit and Sam enjoyed a stunning dessert platter as she took one step closer to justice.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears In Bikinis: See Photos Of The Pop Star Rocking Sexy Swimsuits

Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005

Sam sweetly proposed to Britney after nearly five years on Sept. 12. The blonde was over the moon as she flashed her circle shaped engagement ring for an Instagram video alongside her handsome fiancé. In the video, Sam can be briefly heard asking, “look at that, you like it?” as Brit naturally gushed back, “yeah!” She also shared her excitement in a caption, penning, “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” with a slew of engagement ring emojis.

@britneyspears

It’s not actually France folks … it’s French territory 🇫🇷🏝🇵🇫 !!! Psss where should we get married 💍⛪️👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏽 ???

♬ original sound – Britney Spears

The duo have yet to set a date, but Brit most certainly has wedding bells on her mind — taking to TikTok with her “predicament” on Oct. 5. “I have no idea where I want to get married,” Britney confessed in the video while ridin in a golf cart. “We don’t know if we want to get married in Italy, or Greece, Australia, or New York City,” she pondered, as Sam suggested, “Why don’t you ask the fans?”