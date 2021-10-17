Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Enjoy Romantic ‘Saturday Night Rides’ On Bikes — Watch

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari are enjoying the simple things in life, including casual Saturday night bike rides. See the sweet video!

Britney Spears is nearly free from her years long, allegedly “abusive” conservatorship, and is making the most of her newfound freedom with fiance Sam Asghari. The pop star, 39, was seen enjoying an evening bike ride on October 26, as the duo rode motorbikes on what appeared to be the property of Brit’s mansion. The “Toxic” singer looked confident on the bike, which was seen when Sam took to his Instagram Stories, and rocked a powder blu tee with white shorts.

Britney e Sam passeando de moto 💖 — Sam Asghari Via Stories pic.twitter.com/K8BZRvX3xZ — Portal Britney Brasil (@portalbsbrasil) October 17, 2021

She appeared to be in high spirits as she and Sam headed out again, keeping their headlights on as it got dark. As fans would recall, it came just one day after she opened up a lengthy caption about her legal battle to this point, telling her fans that she fears “doing something wrong.”

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake,” Britney began her post. “I worked so hard but now that it’s here and getting closer and closer to ending I’m very happy but there’s a lot of things that scare me.”

Brit also recalled the “creepy” paparazzi who would “run through the trees” and “onto the road” in an attempt to “scare” her or try to make her “do something crazy,” Britney concluded, “I’m fearful of doing something wrong.” In better news, her father Jamie Spears, 68, is officially off the case!

A new documentary recently claimed that a company hired by Jamie ran an extensive operation, monitoring her communications and conversations with family members, even secretly capturing audio recordings from her bedroom, according to the “Controlling Britney Spears” doc, which dropped on September 24 on Hulu. Alex Vlasov, a former operations and cybersecurity manager at Black Box Security showed The New York Times evidence of secretly captured audio recordings, including the pop star’s conversations with her boyfriend and two children.