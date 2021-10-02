Sam Asghari Promises To ‘Take Care’ Of Fiancé Britney Spears: ‘Don’t Worry America’

Sam Asghari reassured fans on social media who are still concerned with fiancé Britney Spears’ welfare that he’ll always have her back.

If there’s one thing we now know about Britney Spears, it’s that she wants to take care of herself. But after spending years in an allegedly “abusive” conservatorship that’s caused the pop star emotional distress over time, Britney still needs support from the people who truly care about her as the possibility of her complete freedom is closer to becoming a reality. Enter Britney’s longtime love and fiancé, Sam Asghari. The actor reposted a touching response to a fan’s call to “take care” of the superstar on his Instagram stories on Friday, October 1.

“@SamAsghari take care of our girl,” the user posted. “I got you America,” the 27-year old responded with a muscle flex emoij and a winking face. The famous personal trainer then indicated a correction in a follow up story post, showing an emoji of planet earth with an asterisk which likely means, “I got you, world” instead. The sweet vow came just one day after Judge Brenda Penny ordered the immediate removal of Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, from the role of his daughter’s conservator on Thursday, September 30 – a role Spears has held for 13 years. The action garnered a collective sigh of relief as people around the world learned for the first time on June 24, 2021 of the singer’s unhappiness that she attributes to the alleged misconduct of her father as her conservator.

With the possibility of Britney’s conservatorship dissolving entirely soon – perhaps even before the end of 2021 – the “Stronger” songstress is making plans for the future with Sam. There is no date set yet for the actual wedding but a prenuptial agreement is currently being drafted, and Britney has also shared her desire to expand her family and start one with Sam. “I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said in the heartbreaking, bombshell testimony she gave at the June hearing that shocked the world.

“Britney feels like she’s on top of the world and can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. She hasn’t made any final decisions when it comes to what she plans on doing next, if and when, the conservatorship is terminated,” an insider close to the In The Zone singer spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after her father’s removal. “Britney is really just celebrating each win as it comes. She’s learned not to get her hopes up about these things, but this is definitely a cause for celebration. She’s absolutely elated and is extremely hopeful she’ll be able to spend the rest of her life as a free woman,” they added.