Olivia Jade Shuts Down ‘Complete Rumor’ That She & ‘DWTS’ Pro Val Are ‘Hooking Up’

Olivia Jade is not here for the drama. The beauty vlogger shut down a rumor that she and her DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy, who is married to DWTS pro Jenna Johnson, were hooking up. Once Olivia saw the TikTok video that created the rumor, she quickly responded with the truth.

“Hey guys, I just wanna clear the air before this goes any further or this video blows up anymore,” Olivia Jade said in her October 17 TikTok video. “First of all, the woman that posted it blocked me. Someone had to send me this video. I’m just going to be super blunt and straight up, and just say that Val and I are not hooking up. We’ve never hooked up. This is a complete rumor; we are genuinely good friends and I adore his wife. It’s literally just a dance show and we’re just friends.”

She added, “I don’t know why everything has to be something, but I’ve already obviously seen a ton of negative comments. And I’d get it if it was true, but it’s not so let’s end this here and let’s f**king dance and have fun on this show. And not create lies especially when you also have almost 400k followers. It’s not cool.” The video, which was posted by TikTok user dearjane1, has since been deleted.

Val and Jenna have been married since 2019. Val and Olivia are paired together on DWTS and recently got a 35 out of 40 on Disney Villains Night. Jenna and her partner Jojo Siwa also received a score of 35 out of 40. Both pairs are still in contention for the season 30 mirrorball trophy.

During Disney Heroes Night, Jenna posted sweet photos of the pairs all together and revealed her hope that she and Val both make it to the finale. “A little manifesting…. Never has there been a married couple in the finale together… we’re gonna give our blood, sweat, and tears to hopefully make it happen this season!!!” Jenna wrote on Instagram. Olivia responded with 4 heart emojis. Dancing With the Stars season 30 airs Mondays on ABC.