Kendall Jenner Wows In Sexy Sheer Dress For Night Out In NYC — Photos

Kendall Jenner stunned in a slinky orange and yellow dress as she headed to an event in New York City for her 818 tequila brand.

Kendall Jenner has stepped out in a long, sheer dress for a night on the town in New York City. The supermodel was in the Big Apple for an 818 tequila event on October 14, and was spotted leaving her hotel in a slinky orange, yellow and black dress which featured long sleeves. The 25-year-old supermodel paired her colorful, mesh ensemble with clear heels, and a burgundy red purse, as she styled her raven tresses in a sleek blowout.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum headed to 310 Bowery for the event in downtown Manhattan, and was seen standing at the bar with 818’s director of operations David Yan González. She later headed to dinner at celeb hot spot Zero Bond with Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker. The Poosh founder donned a black ensemble featuring a crop top and mini skirt, which she paired with knee high black boots.

As fans would know, it came a few days after their sister Kim Kardashian made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut, and she did not hold back on the jokes at her family’s expense. In “The People’s Kourt” sketch, the SKIMS founder, 40, poked fun at Kourt and Travis’ hot and heavy romance. While Kourtney, 42, is “happy” about Kim, sources recently told HollywoodLife that she was “bothered” by one joke.

“Kourtney is so happy for Kim and thinks she absolutely crushed her SNL appearance,” a source close to the family told HL. “Kourtney knows the name of the game and totally took it in stride,” however, “The line about Kourtney asking Travis to drum on her ass was not something that she wanted her kids to see.”

The insider revealed Kourt was watching at home with her kids Penelope, 9, Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and she was “bothered” that Kim “didn’t run that Travis stuff by her.” The source continued, “It took her by surprise. Kim said that she wanted to surprise her but it was not a pleasant surprise.” While Kourtney tuned in from the other side of the country, mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé made the trek to the Big Apple to support Kim during her historic appearance — and even appeared in a few sketches.