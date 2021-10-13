See Pics

Olivia Wilde Strips Down In The Pool For Stunning True Botanicals Campaign — Photos

Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in True Botanicals campaign Olivia Wilde dares to bare as she poses nude and topless in a stunning new campaign for True Botanicals. The actress, who is dating hunky singer Harry Styles, strips off in an intimate campaign on the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury skincare brand. And she clearly feels comfort in her own skin as she makes the point that “sustainability is sexy”. The Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals campaign shot by photographer Guy Aroche “depicts the unexpected duality of a safe, sustainable skincare brand that’s equally sensual and luxurious.” Olivia said: “I think that there is this impression that responsibility and sustainability are inherently rational and boring. “But True Botanicals products are so sumptuous, decadent and luxurious, they’re proof that clean and safe skincare can be an indulgence. “I wanted to capture and show that sustainability is sexy.” True Botanicals founder Hillary Peterson said: “Five years ago, Olivia joined forces with True Botanicals on our mission to prove that safe, sustainable skincare can be equally luxurious and effective. “With this campaign, we continue to redefine luxury in the beauty industry with imagery that defies expectations of a natural brand.” True Botanicals was the first beauty brand in the world to have every single ingredient and sub-ingredient MADE SAFE® certified, one of the most rigorous safety certifications for environmental health. True Botanicals products are also vegan, cruelty-free and packaged using recyclable glass and FSC paper. True Botanicals products are available at truebotanicals.com and select Nordstrom stores in the United States. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. 13 Oct 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde poses nude and topless in new campaign for eco-luxury skincare brand True Botanicals. *BYLINE: Olivia Wilde x True Botanicals/Mega. Photo credit: Olivia Wilde x True Bota
Olivia Wilde looked incredible while posing in little or nothing in front of a mirror and in a pool while promoting products from the the eco-luxury skincare brand.

Olivia Wilde, 37, is getting people talking with her latest True Botanicals campaign pics! The actress boldly posed topless and nude in some eye-catching snapshots that helped promote the skincare brand. One black and white pic showed her standing in a mirror while wearing what appeared to be a sports bra while others showed her taking a dip in a pool while wearing nothing and posing with some products from the brand nearby.

There are also photos of her laying down while holding a bottle of one of the products and another pool photo shows her tilting her head back as light shines over her and bottles sit on a wooden platform in front of her. The photos come as she celebrates the fifth anniversary of her partnership with the eco-luxury brand and the motto of the campaign is that “sustainability is sexy.”

Olivia talked about the motto and her beliefs behind it in a recent interview with Vogue. “People tend to equate indulgence with something naughty,” she told the outlet. “If it’s environmentally responsible, if it is better for your health, it can’t be indulgent. I think we need to dig deep to reconstruct the cliché surrounding sustainability in beauty and allow people to understand that they can indulge in skin care and feel like they are treating themselves, even if it’s something that’s actually very good for the environment.”