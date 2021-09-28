Fashion

Olivia Wilde Hits The Gym In Crop Top & Leggings After Checking Out BF Harry Styles On Tour

olivia wilde
MEGA
EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde steps out of a gym wearing a sports bra and leggings after a workout. Olivia was seen drenched in sweat after an intense work out session. Olivia has been seen stepping out by her self as boyfriend Harry Styles is touring the country without her. 27 Sep 2021 Pictured: Olivia Wilde. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791207_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Lifestyle Director

Olivia Wilde showed off her toned figure when she went to the gym in a crop top & leggings after attending Harry Styles’ concert.

Olivia Wilde, 37, hit the gym for a workout in Los Angeles on Sept. 27 when she flaunted her toned abs and tiny waist in a sports bra and matching leggings. She opted to wear a blue, green, and white Tory Sport Color Block Racer Back Bra with a pair of matching high-waisted Tory Sport Colorblock Leggings. Olivia topped her look off with a pair of black Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers, an Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask, and a Harry Styles Love on Tour Bag.

olivia wilde
Olivia Wilde showed off her toned abs when she hit the gym in LA on Sept. 27. (MEGA)

Not only did Olivia show support for her boyfriend, Harry Styles, by rocking a tote bag from his tour, but she also just went to his concert to support him. She attended the opening night of his tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 4, when she rocked a stunning white pantsuit. She rocked a plunging white blazer with nothing underneath, revealing ample cleavage, paired with matching high-waisted, super flowy flared trousers.

olivia wilde
Olivia showed her support for her boyfriend, Harry Styles, when she rocked a Harry Styles Love on Tour Bag with her outfit. (MEGA)

Los Angeles, CA - Actress Olivia Wilde tends to her motherly duties and takes her kids to school as students begin to return to the classroom in Los Angeles county.Pictured: Olivia WildeBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Olivia has been showing her support for Harry a ton recently and she constantly sports his tote bag. Just the other day, she grabbed coffee when she wore a pair of black Tory Sport Leggings with a gray Richer Poorer I Am a Voter Tee, Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers, and an Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask.

Another one of our favorite looks from her, when she rocked the tote bag, was on Sept. 22 when she wore a baggy white V-neck tee with peaches on it, tucked into a pair of high-waisted light wash flared J Brand Evytte Jeans. She accessorized with an Eliou Senna Necklace and Vans Classic Checkerboard Slipons.