Lori Loughlin’s $13 Million Desert Vacation Home: See Photos Of Her Post-Scandal Getaway

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are moving on from the college admissions scandal that landed them in prison with a $13 million residence in the Palm Desert area of Southern California.

Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have purchased a new home in Southern California after both serving jail time for their roles in the college admissions scandal. The 57-year-old Full House alum and her fashion designer husband bought a $13 million vacation home in Palm Desert, located in the Coachella Valley area of California, back in September — and now HollywoodLife has a few photos to share of the stunning gated oasis.

Lori Loughlin’s new home in Palm Desert, California (Photo: One Point Media Group/MEGA)

The new home was built in 2019 and offers incredible views of the Santa Rosa Mountains. It is located in the exclusive Madison Club gated community in La Quinta, roughly three hours outside of Los Angeles, where the couple owns their primary residence. They have a few famous neighbors in Palm Desert, including Kourtney Kardashian and Steve Cook.

Lori Loughlin’s new home in Palm Desert, California (Photo: -One Point Media Group/MEGA)

Lori and Mossimo’s impassive pad boasts five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. It spans more than 9,300 square feet and sits on nearly an acre of land.Features inside the residence include a wine cellar, movie theater, two pools and spas, a wet bar and an outdoor projector-theater. There is also a separate guest house on the property.

Lori Loughlin’s home in Palm Desert (Photo: One Point Media Group/MEGA)

Before the couple bought the home for themselves, it was owned by Michael and Alexis Rowell of Seattle, according to Dirt.com. The Rowells originally purchased the residence for $9.5 million after it was built in 2019. And thanks to the soaring housing market amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to make a huge profit ($3.5 million, to be exact) once Lori and Mossimo paid.

Lori Loughlin’s home in Palm Desert, California (Photo: One Point Media Group/MEGA)

Lori and Mossimo have been laying low ever since they got out of prison. The actress spent two months at women’s federal prison CI Dublin in California last fall, while Mossimo was behind bars for five months until April after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud to get their daughters Olivia Jade, 22, and Isabella Rose, 23, into the University of Southern California. The couple also had to pay fines of $150,000 and $250,000 respectively, in addition to completing hours of community service.

As indicative of the new Palm Desert house, the Giannulli family is continuing to move on from the scandal. Olivia is actually currently competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, where she’s partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy. Meanwhile, Lori is set to return to acting and reprise her When Call The Heart character in the upcoming Hallmark spinoff When Hope Calls.