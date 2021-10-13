Gabby Barrett Stuns In Strapless Black Gown As Honoree At ‘CMT Artists Of The Year’

As one of CMT’s Artists of the Year in 2021, Gabby Barrett shined bright while attending an event to celebrate the honorees on Oct. 13.

Gabby Barrett looked absolutely stunning while attending the CMT Artists of the Year event on Oct. 13 in Nashville. The blonde beauty, who was one of seven honorees at the event, walked the red carpet in a strapless black dress with an animal print. She paired the look with matching, shoulder-length gloves, and had her hair pulled back with two tendrils left hanging down to frame her face. During the show, Gabby will also take the stage for a performance.

This was Gabby’s first time being honored as an Artist of the Year by CMT. Her fellow nominees were Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown. Additionally, Mickey Guyton was named the Breakout Artist of the Year, while Randy Travis the Artist of a Lifetime Honor. Of course, Gabby’s husband, Cade Foehner, was by her side as she was recognized at the event. They walked the red carpet together, and he’s expected onstage with her to play guitar while she sings her heart out.

The past year has been quite a whirlwind for Gabby, both personally and professionally. Not only has she been slaying the country music scene, but she and Cade also welcomed their first child, Baylah, in January 2021. The baby girl was born just three months after the pair’s one-year wedding anniversary in Oct. 2020.

At the 2021 ACM Awards, Gabby took home the honor of New Female Artist of the Year. She also took home honors at the Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards, while her video for “The Good Ones” won Female Video of the Year at the CMT Awards in June. This November, she’s also up for multiple awards at the CMA Awards — Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year and New Artist of the Year. With four nods, she’s the most-nominated female at the show, which will take place on Nov. 10.