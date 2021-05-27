Gabby Barrett Looks Stunning In A Balmain Mini Dress At iHeartRadio Awards 4 Mos. After Giving Birth

New mom, Gabby Barrett, came to shine at the iHeartRadio Music Awards! Just four months after welcoming her baby girl, Gabby looked amazing at the May 27 ceremony.

Gabby Barrett arrived at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on May 27 looking absolutely flawless. The rising country superstar, who just gave birth at the end of January, showed off her post-baby body in a gorgeous ensemble. Gabby wore a mini, asymmetrical black dress featuring one sleeve from Balmain, which she paired with pointed gold pumps from Saint Laurent and Established Jewelry. Her gold heels coordinated with her Tyler Ellis clutch, which was made of the same shiny color.

In addition to Gabby’s gorgeous ensemble, her glam look was on point, as well. The 21-year-old’s hair was styled in long mermaid waves. Her makeup also complemented her ensemble perfectly, with a smoky eye to match her sizzling mini dress.

Gabby is nominated for four awards at the iHeartRadio Awards. Her song “I Hope”, which features Charlie Puth, is up for Country Song of the Year, Best Lyrics and Best Collaboration, and Gabby herself is nominated for Best New Country Artist — which she won before the show even commenced! This is her first year being nominated at the awards show.

However, her appearance at the iHeartRadio Awards comes after a big night at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23. Gabby was nominated for NINE awards at that show, and she walked away with three! Her honors included Top Female Country Artist, as well as Top Collaboration and Top Country Song for “I Hope” with Charlie. In April, Gabby also won New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards, so 2021 has definitely been good to her so far!

Gabby Barrett is pictured here holding her daughter, Baylah May, by her husband Cade Foehner. [Instagram/@gabbybarrett_]

Of course, things have been going well in Gabby’s personal life, too. She and her husband, Cade Foehner, welcomed their baby girl, Baylah May, on Jan. 18. Gabby and Cade have quite a love story, as they met when they were both contestants on season 16 of American Idol in 2018. Gabby wound up coming in third place in the competition, and her relationship with Cade flourished afterwards, as well. They got engaged in March 2019, and tied the knot in October of that year.