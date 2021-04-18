Gabby Barrett Rocks Skinny Jeans & Belts ‘The Good Ones’ At 2021 ACM Awards — Watch

Husband Cade Foehner joined ACM winner Gabby Barrett onstage at the 2021 show as she sang her heart out to ‘The Good Ones’ in skinny jeans and a metallic blouse.

Gabby Barrett made her triumphant return to the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18 looking like a million bucks. The American Idol alum, 21, brought the house down with her soulful rendition of her hit, “The Good Ones,” with husband Cade Foehner right by her side. Or rather, behind her, playing guitar and looking on adoringly. Gabby looked angelic in a white cowboy hat covering her blonde curls, and donned a shimmery white blouse for the performance. The singer, who just gave birth to her first child three months ago, also rocked a pair of high-waisted skinny jeans onstage.

This year's ACM New Female Artist Of The Year Winner, @GabbyBarrett_ gave us a heartwarming performance from the @BluebirdCafeTN.❤️ Don't miss any more of tonight's show－turn on @CBS or @paramountplus now! #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/4DUBm2qf4W — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 19, 2021

Gabby opted for another casual-yet-cool look for the red carpet earlier in the night. The singer donned high-waisted skinny jeans and a sheer, floral blouse. The metallic silver blouse, layered over a black tank top, featured balloon sleeves and a mock turtleneck. Huge gold earrings completed her look. Gabby’s hair and makeup were perfection. She parted her long, blonde locks to the side and went with glossy nude lips and a cat eye.

She had the ultimate accessory on her arm while walking down the red carpet, too: Cade! The couple, who just welcomed baby Baylah May Foehner in January, cuddled up as they made their way into the Nashville arena for a night to remember. Cade looked dashing as always in jeans, a brown suede jacket, giant cowboy hat, and ascot. Those famous curls were looking exceptionally shiny for mom and dad’s night out.

Gabby went into the 2021 ACM Awards already a winner. The “I Hope” singer was named the ACM New Female Artist of the Year prior to the show! Cade honored his “dear wife” with a sweet social media post after her big win was announced. Cade actually knew that Gabby was going to be surprised with the award by host Keith Urban himself, and filmed her reaction.

“What y’all don’t see is her up all night the previous night with Baylah because she couldn’t sleep,” Cade wrote on Instagram. “What y’all don’t see, is right after this video she went to feed and put down our baby because I guarantee you that little one is always on her mind. What you don’t see is the way she makes this home and world of ours go round. You deserve all this and a whole lot more, dear Wife. Congratulations! We love our Mama!”