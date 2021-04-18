ACM Awards Winners 2021: Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce & More

The results are in! Follow along here as we update the winners from the 2021 ACM Awards all night long.

The biggest stars in country music were honored at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18. In the midst of majorly star-studded performances all night long, there were also various awards announced throughout the evening. Some honors were even given out prior to the show, with Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice all taking home early awards.

Check out a full list of winners from the 2021 ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, below. Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating with more results as the show airs! The winners are listed in bold in their respective categories:

Music Event of the Year

“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban

“Does To Me” – Luke Combs & Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

“One Beer” – HARDY, Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson”

“One Too Many” – Keith Urban & Pink

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Travis Denning

HARDY

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here — Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1 — Kane Brown

Never Will — Ashley McBryde

Skeletons — Brothers Osborne

Starting Over — Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Single of the Year

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress

“The Bones” – Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby

“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnallay

“Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnallay

“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson

“The Bones” – Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shan McAnallay

Josh Osborne

Music Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It” – Maren Morris

“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert

“Gone” – Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah” – Carrie Underwood & John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful” – Kane Brown