ACM Awards Winners 2021: Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce & More
The results are in! Follow along here as we update the winners from the 2021 ACM Awards all night long.
The biggest stars in country music were honored at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 18. In the midst of majorly star-studded performances all night long, there were also various awards announced throughout the evening. Some honors were even given out prior to the show, with Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice all taking home early awards.
Check out a full list of winners from the 2021 ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, below. Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating with more results as the show airs! The winners are listed in bold in their respective categories:
Music Event of the Year
“Be A Light” – Thomas Rhett, Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban
“Does To Me” – Luke Combs & Eric Church
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani
“One Beer” – HARDY, Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson”
“One Too Many” – Keith Urban & Pink
New Female Artist of the Year
Ingrid Andress
Tenille Arts
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
Caylee Hammack
New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Travis Denning
HARDY
Cody Johnson
Parker McCollum
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Bryan
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Album of the Year
Born Here, Live Here, Die Here — Luke Bryan
Mixtape Vol. 1 — Kane Brown
Never Will — Ashley McBryde
Skeletons — Brothers Osborne
Starting Over — Chris Stapleton
Female Artist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
The Highwomen
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Single of the Year
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“I Hope You’re Happy Now” – Carly Pearce & Lee Brice
“More Hearts Than Mine” – Ingrid Andress
“The Bones” – Maren Morris
Song of the Year
“Bluebird” – Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby
“One Night Standards” – Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnallay
“Some People Do” – Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnallay
“Starting Over” – Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson
“The Bones” – Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz
Songwriter of the Year
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Hillary Lindsey
Shan McAnallay
Josh Osborne
Music Video of the Year
“Better Than We Found It” – Maren Morris
“Bluebird” – Miranda Lambert
“Gone” – Dierks Bentley
“Hallelujah” – Carrie Underwood & John Legend
“Worldwide Beautiful” – Kane Brown