CMA Awards Nominations 2021: Miranda Lambert & More Stars Up For Awards

The 2021 CMA Awards are less than two months away, and the country stars who are nominated were revealed on Sept. 9.

The Country Music Association announced its nominees for the 2021 CMA Awards on Sept. 9. As always, the biggest stars in country music were named in the categories. The winners will be revealed during the show’s live broadcast in November, airing on ABC. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton leads this year’s list of nominations with five total, followed by Gabby Barrett with four.

The 2020 CMA Awards were hosted by Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire. Although the show looked a bit different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of buzzed-about performances and appearances. Eric Church took home the biggest award of the night — Entertainer of the Year — while Luke Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year and Maren Morris took home Female Vocalist of the Year. Check out a full list of nominees for the 2021 show below!

Entertainer of the Year

Eric Church

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Luke Combs

Album Of the Year

Carly Pearce — 29

Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album

Eric Church — Heart

Brothers Osborne — Skeletons

Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

New Artist Of The Year

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Mickey Guyton

HARDY

Musical Event Of The Year

Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”

Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)

Luke Combs — “Forever After All”

Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”

Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)

Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”

Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”

Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”

Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”

Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Dierks Bentley — “Gone”

Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”

Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”