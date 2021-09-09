Breaking News

CMA Awards Nominations 2021: Miranda Lambert & More Stars Up For Awards

Miranda Lambert
Hunter Berry/CMA
Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth (not pictured) perform “I Hope” at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020; live on ABC from Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
Maren Morris accepts award for Song of the Year for her song “The Bones” at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020; live on ABC from Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker host at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020; live on ABC from Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
Morgan Wallen performs “More Than My Hometown” at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards,” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020; live on ABC from Music City Center in Downtown Nashville. View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The 2021 CMA Awards are less than two months away, and the country stars who are nominated were revealed on Sept. 9.

The Country Music Association announced its nominees for the 2021 CMA Awards on Sept. 9. As always, the biggest stars in country music were named in the categories. The winners will be revealed during the show’s live broadcast in November, airing on ABC. Eric Church and Chris Stapleton leads this year’s list of nominations with five total, followed by Gabby Barrett with four.

The 2020 CMA Awards were hosted by Darius Rucker and Reba McEntire. Although the show looked a bit different than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were still plenty of buzzed-about performances and appearances. Eric Church took home the biggest award of the night — Entertainer of the Year — while Luke Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year and Maren Morris took home Female Vocalist of the Year. Check out a full list of nominees for the 2021 show below!

Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Combs

Album Of the Year
Carly Pearce — 29
Morgan Wallen — Dangerous: The Double Album
Eric Church — Heart
Brothers Osborne — Skeletons
Chris Stapleton — Starting Over

Related Gallery

CMA Awards Arrivals 2020 -- See The Red Carpet Pictures

Miranda Lambert at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.
Kelsea Ballerini at The 54th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Music City Center in Downtown Nashville.

New Artist Of The Year
Jimmie Allen
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY

Musical Event Of The Year
Jordan Davis & Luke Bryan — “Buy Dirt”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris– “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert — “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”

Female Vocalist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett

Male Vocalist of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Dierks Bentley

Song of the Year (goes to the songwriter)
Luke Combs — “Forever After All”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Single of the Year (goes to artist, producer & mix engineer)
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett — “The Good Ones”
Eric Church — “Hell Of A View”
Ashley McBryde — “One Night Standards”
Chris Stapleton — “Starting Over”

Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae

Music Video of the Year
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris — “Chasing After You”
Chris Young & Kane Brown — “Famous Friends”
Dierks Bentley — “Gone”
Kelsea Ballerini & Kenny Chesney — “Half Of My Hometown”
Brothers Osborne — “Younger Me”