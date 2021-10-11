Video

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, After Massive Buccaneers Win On Football Sunday — Watch

Tom Brady Jack Brady
Aflo/Shutterstock
Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
The Super Bowl Xlix Champion New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Kisses His Son As the Patriots Parade on Duck Boats on Boylston Street in Boston Massachusetts Usa 04 February 2015 the New England Patriots Beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl Xlix on 01 February United States Boston Usa Nfl American Football Super Bowl - Feb 2015
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a huge win over the Miami Dolphins, Tom Brady shared a sweet father-son moment with son Jack. The QB said it was the ‘best part’ of his day.

Tom Brady, 44, always makes time for his kids. After he helped the Buccaneers beat the Miami Dolphins 45-17 at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, Tom was spotted walking with his 14-year-old son, Jack, back to the locker room. The Buccaneers’ official Instagram page posted the video and wrote, “Father son moment.”

Jack was wearing a replica of his father’s jersey. The 14-year-old is getting nearly as tall as his dad! In just a few short years, Jack may surpass Tom’s 6′ 4″ height! The father and son even have the same walk. Tom reposted the video on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Best part of my day.”

Earlier in the summer, Jack worked for the Bucs as a ball boy. “He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously,” Tom wrote on his Instagram Story in August 2021. “Just like his dad.”

Jack, whose mom is Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan, recently celebrated his 14th birthday on August 22. Tom penned a sweet Instagram post about his oldest son.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his family following the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 in Tampa, Fla. Tampa Bay won 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady embraces his son after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, walks off the field after the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

“Happy 14th birthday Jack! I am so proud of the young man you are,” Tom wrote. “You always try your best, you put others first, and you bring so much joy to our lives. This picture brings back some special memories and I can’t wait to kick your butt on the golf course again soon! We love you sssooooo much!!!”

Tom Brady
Tom Brady with his oldest son, Jack. (Aflo/Shutterstock)

This year marks Tom’s 22nd NFL season. He recently revealed that he doesn’t know when exactly he’ll retire. The quarterback signed an extension with the Bucs to play through the 2022 season. “Beyond that, I don’t know,” he told the WSJ. Magazine. “Maybe it’s another year after that; maybe it’s two. I’ll have to see where I’m at with my family. That’s probably the overriding factor—what I’m missing out on.” Tom also has two kids with wife Gisele Bundchen: Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8.