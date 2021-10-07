See Pics

Kim Kardashian Bundles Up In Trendy Puffer Coat As She Continues Rehearsing For ‘SNL’ Debut

Kim Kardashian heads to SNL rehearsal in another all black outfit.
Billie Eilish at Apple's "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" Live Premiere Event.
Jennifer Lopez 'Hustlers' on set filming, New York, USA - 04 Apr 2019
Bebe Rexha leaving BBC Radio 2 Studios
It’s not winter yet, but Kim Kardashian is already dressing for the chill of the colder months! The reality star was photographed wearing a heavy, puffer jacket while out in New York on Oct. 6.

Kim Kardashian has been hitting the streets of NYC in style all week long, and she was at it again with another winter-inspired look on Oct. 6. Although it’s not all that cold in New York yet, Kim definitely looked bundled up for the chillier weather. She wore a black puffy jacket to go with her all-black outfit. Photographers caught her arriving back at her hotel after rehearsing for her upcoming appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian steps out in NYC while wearing a black puffer jacket.

In addition to the overly-warm jacket, Kim wore a black leather turtleneck, which she paired with black leather pants and leather boots. She also kept a low profile by wearing a hat and sunglasses. Her look was complete with brown gloves and her hair styled long and straight. Although most of her makeup look wasn’t visible under the hat and sunglasses, her light pink lips were on display as she pushed through the swarm of excited fans.

Kim will be making her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live during the show’s upcoming Oct. 8 episode. She arrived in New York City to begin rehearsals at the beginning of the week. On Oct. 5, she was photographed heading out to dinner, where she was joined by some of the show’s cast members. For that outing, Kim rocked navy blue, and paired her ensemble with a wild, faux fur, oversized coat. Again, she wore sunglasses, even though it was dark out.

Kim Kardashian arrives at SNL cast dinner in New York
Kim Kardashian arrives for SNL host job at her hotel in stylish look in New York City. Kim was spotted dressed head to toe in Balenciaga as she was greeted by the hotel for her big week and 1st time hosting the hit TV show.
Kim Kardashian West poses on the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 13 September 2021.

Kim Kardashian heading to dinner with some of the 'SNL' cast.

Kim’s first table read for the episode took place on Oct. 6, and the official SNL Instagram account posted a photo of her preparing. It seemed that Kim couldn’t contain her laughter, and even though she was wearing a mask, it was clear that she was giggling as she tried to get through the process. The musical guest for Kim’s big night on the Live stage will be Halsey.