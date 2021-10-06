Kim Kardashian Leaves ‘SNL’ Rehearsal For Dinner In Wild, Fake Fur, Oversized Coat — Photo

Kim Kardashian looked fabulous when she left ‘SNL’ rehearsals wearing a massive fur sparkly coat.

When it comes to Kim Kardashian, 40, one thing is for sure – she always makes a statement in her outfit. That’s exactly what she did when she left her rehearsal for Saturday Night Live and headed to dinner in NYC on October 5. Kim looked amazing when she rocked a skintight black outfit with a massive faux-fur sparkly jacket on top.

Kim opted to wear a pair of skintight black Balenciaga Synthetic Cosmetic Pantashoe leggings with a three-quarter sleeve black draped blouse. The top was cinched in at her tiny waist and she added a pair of tight black gloves. On top of her outfit, she threw on a huge iridescent fluffy, floor-length coat that was made up of sparkly feathers.

The coat covered up her entire body and you could barely see her head sticking out of the top of it. She topped her look off with a pair of Balenciaga Bb0041S Sunglasses.

Meanwhile, on her way to rehearsals, she looked just as cool when she rocked yet another Balenciaga ensemble featuring a pair of skintight black leather pants, a tight metallic black spandex long-sleeve top, and an oversized black leather puffy vest on top. Leather accessories including a black hat, brown gloves, and a red tote bag completed her look.

Kim has been loving her spandex looks lately and another outfit we loved from her was just the other day, on Sept. 30. She was at Nobu Malibu when she wore bright purple high-waisted Balenciaga Satin Pants with a matching Balenciaga Purple Ruched Top, and a brown Balenciaga Padded Leather Coat on top. A pair of coordinating purple Balenciaga Knife Spandex Sock Boots tied her look together.