News

Camila Cabello Reveals How She Deals With Body Image & Anxiety With Help From Shawn Mendes

camila cabello
Christine Hahn
Camila Cabello61st Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 10 Feb 2019
Camila Cabello 'Cinderella' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Aug 2021
Camila Cabello The Global Awards, London, UK - 05 Mar 2020 Wearing Dolce and Gabbana same outfit as catwalk model *10565117ct
Camila Cabello attends the 14th annual L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala at the Pierre Hotel, in New York 2019 L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Gala, New York, USA - 04 Dec 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Camila Cabello graced the cover of ‘Glamour’ where she opened up about anxiety & her body image, which she got through thanks to Shawn Mendes.

Camila Cabello, 24, has always been open about her mental health and insecurities and the singer just graced the cover of Glamour’s first international cover, where she revealed how she deals with mental health, thanks to her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Camila revealed that she deals with body negativity by telling herself she’s doing the “best that I can do.”

camila cabello
Camila Cabello graced the cover of ‘Glamour’ where she revealed how she deals with anxiety & body positivity. (Christine Hahn)

Camila admitted that she struggles with body positivity, saying, “When I’m having negative thoughts about my body, that’s actually when I’ll want to binge-eat cookies, and then I have a stomachache. It’s this weird psychology: The more I love my body, the more I actually want to take care of it…. As long as I’m healthy and working out and feel good, that’s the best I can do. There’s no point in trying to have another kind of body.”

camila cabello
In the cover story, Camila revealed she wouldn’t be able to get through all of the negativity without the help of her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. (Christine Hahn)

Related Gallery

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: See The Couple's Cutest Photos Together

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend "Cinderella" Miami Premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

To help herself deal with these insecurities, she has certain “coping mechanisms” which she explained. “I
have this pattern of eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable. It’s a comfort thing for me. I’ll just kind of become unconscious and zombie-eat a lot, and then I’ll feel sick.”

camila cabello
Camila looked stunning in this off-the-shoulder floral Carolina Herrera dress and earrings. (Christine Hahn)

Thankfully, Camila has Shawn to lean on, which she admitted is a huge factor to why she can get through these issues. “I’ve told Shawn about that. So at the VMAs party, I was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ And he was like, ‘It’s okay. You’re doing it. That’s okay. Let’s just take a breath and not do that.’ It’s really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone.”

Both Camila and Shawn rely on each other equally, as Camila said, “For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship. I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me.”

camila cabello
Camila admitted that her her honest & open communication with Shawn is what helps her to stay calm maintain a healthy relationship. (Christine Hahn)

Their communication is what gets them through tough times and Camila shared, “I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”

Meanwhile, Shawn agreed with Camila and backed up her statement that they both talk to each other openly, leading to a healthy relationship. “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding,” he admitted.

Shawn said that having someone to lean on is ideal when it comes to dealing with anxiety, saying, “I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be—and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing. We give each other so much space and understanding and patience.”