Camila Cabello Sweetly Kisses BF Shawn Mendes During Concert Soundcheck — Photos

Brian Prahl/MEGA
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello iHeartRadio's Music Festival, Las Vegas, America - 19 Sep 2015 2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Day2
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes share multiple kisses as they laugh as stagehand keeps building the set during their romantic soundcheck as fans join in on the laughs as they perform at Global Citizens in the hot sun day before massive event in Central Park in New York City. The pop star brought out her boyfriend to sing their hit song "Señorita" together in the hot sun and as the pair at times even stared at the stage hand who went about his business to complete making the massive stage. 24 Sep 2021 Pictured: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA790212_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Miami, FL - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello attend "Cinderella" Miami Premiere at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Pictured: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 2 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 31 Photos.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were all smiles as they rehearsed for their performance at the Global Citizens festival. See the PDA pics!

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 24, packed on the PDA while rehearsing for a concert in Central Park. The couple were photographed during a soundcheck in New York City on September 24, sharing multiple kisses as they rehearsed their set for the Global Citizens festival. The hitmakers laughed as they sang their hit song “Señorita” with Shawn on the guitar and Camila standing beside him.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Image: Brian Prahl/MEGA

The Cinderella actress rocked a beige tank top with a pink and purple corset, along with black pants. Her beau cut a casual figure in a white tank top with light wash jeans. As fans would know, they’re slated to perform this weekend at the annual event, which takes place in Central Park. The pair were most recently spotted at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, and the 2021 Met Gala the following night.

At the awards show, Shawn was seen dancing during Camila’s performance of “Don’t Go Yet” proving he’s truly her biggest cheerleader. He also recently took part in Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test, and revealed he had initially been “friend zoned” by girlfriend Camila.

Shawn and Camila. Image: Brian Prahl/MEGA

He also dished on whether he approved of friend and former tourmate Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn. “I’ve never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy,” Shawn said. When the man monitoring the test said the singer was lying, Shawn admitted, “I mean he’s kinda got a little bit of a villain look about him. I mean, he looks like a nice guy . . . but he at any [moment] could turn into a villain, you know?”

The singer added that the British actor has “really blue eyes” and he finds it easier to “trust brown eyes.” Elsewhere in the video, Shawn talked about his idol Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin, whom he attended the Met Gala with in 2018. The interviewer asked, “When you met Justin Bieber, did the Met Gala get brought up?” to which he responded, “When we met? No. Never talked about that.”