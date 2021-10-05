See Pics

Khloé Kardashian Stuns In Hot New Bikini Photos As Daughter True, 3, Plays In The Sand

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. Khloé Kardashian poses in a bikini as daughter True plays in the sand nearby in new photos.

Hot mom Khloé Kardashian shared a series of new bikini photos with a special guest on Instagram on October 5. Always one for a photo op, the Good American founder, 37, could be seen posed on the sand in a brown bikini, but it’s daughter True, 3, who steals the show. (Sorry, Khloé.) The former reality TV star’s daughter with ex Tristan Thompson is captured in the last two slides in a bubblegum pink swimsuit as she plays in the sand.

“Just act like I’m not here,” Khloé captioned the post. She paired her Good American bikini with aviator sunglasses and hoop earrings, while her daughter had her hair pulled back into pigtails.

The sultry photoshoot comes after the TV personality enjoyed a dinner date with siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, as well as Kourtney’s BF Travis Barker. Kim shared photos from the outing on her Instagram on October 4, captioning the post, “Dinner with my fave couples.” The first slide featured Kourtney and Travis, who have been dating since January, while the second slide featured “couple” Khloé and Rob. 

The siblings enjoyed a dinner date in between filming for their new Hulu show. Khloé and co. began production on the series in late September just three months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season. A title, general synopsis, and release date has not been announced yet (just that it will premiere late this year), but the new project is part of the multi-year deal that the family inked with Hulu to create “global content” exclusively for the streamer.

KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner teased the new series during the Disney Upfronts in May, calling it a “new chapter” but not divulging much more. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” the momager said. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”