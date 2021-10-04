Rob Kardashian Spotted In Rare Pic On Dinner Date With Sisters Kim, Kourtney & Khloé

Rob Kardashian was all smiles during a dinner date with sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé. The siblings were also joined by Kourtney’s boyfriend Travis Barker.

Kim Kardashian stepped out for dinner with her “fave couples,” including brother Rob. The SKIMS founder, 40, shared photos from a recent dinner date with sisters Kourtney and Khloé, who brought along some dates for the meal. Kourtney, 42, was joined by boyfriend Travis Barker, while Khloé, 37, was accompanied by younger brother Rob, 34.

“Dinner with my fave couples,” Kim captioned the post. Rob and Khloé are all smiles in the second photo as they pose against the backdrop of some string lights. In the comments section, Kardashian fans were elated to catch a glimpse of the rarely seen Kardashian sibling, whose appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians have been scant during the last few seasons.

During the 20th and final season, Rob made a brief cameo in the April 1 episode, looking noticeably slimmed down after his recent weight loss journey. (His last appearance was during an October 2020 episode for Kim’s birthday special.) During his appearance in April, Rob jokingly reprimanded his mom Kris Jenner for bribing sister Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 3, with a lollipop.

A source previously told HollywoodLife that Khloé helped her brother get “serious about his health,” adding that his daughter Dream, 4, whom he shares with Blac Chyna, was his ultimate “motivation” to live a more healthy lifestyle. “His mom and sisters are all supportive but Khloé is his number one cheerleader,” the source told HL. “She’s always pushing him and checking on him and is just so proud of him.”

The source added that Khloé and Rob have always had a special sibling bond. “They spend a lot of time together with their kids and that’s a huge motivation for him — just being the best dad he can be,” the source said. “His weight loss didn’t happen overnight. It’s taken time for him to lose the weight. It’s been close to a year of staying committed to his goal.”

Given his close relationship with his siblings, perhaps a Rob cameo is on the horizon for the family’s upcoming new show with Hulu. As part of their multi-year partnership with Hulu, Kim and her sisters began production on their unnamed new series last month. As for whether Rob and Dream will make an appearance, we’re not ruling it out!