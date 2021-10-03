See Pics

Jennifer Lopez Rocks ‘Playboy’ Sweatshirt Heading To Breakfast With Twins Max & Emme, 13 — Pics

Weekend Writer

Jennifer Lopez has stepped out in a blue sweater adorned with a Playboy bunny, while heading to Ben Affleck’s home with kids Max and Emme in tow.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, cut a casual figure while out and about in Los Angeles with twins Max and Emme, 13. The trio were spotted arriving at Ben Affleck‘s home in Brentwood before heading to breakfast. Jen rocked a blue sweater featuring the word ‘Playboy’ accompanied by the Playboy Bunny. She also donned jeans, white sneakers and oversized hoop earrings, as she carried a cream tote. Her daughter Emme cut a similarly casual figure in jeans and a black jacket, which made her bright blue hair stand out.

Jennifer Lopez. Image: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Twin brother Max matched his mom and sister in jeans and a blue leather bomber jacket. The outing came less than two weeks after Ben opened up about the rekindled Bennifer 2.0 romance in interview with AdWeek published September 19. As fans would know, the A-listers got back together in May 2021 after breaking off their engagement in the early 2000s.

“All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben told the outlet. “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is.”

JLo’s kids. Image: Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

The Good Will Hunting actor continued, “[She’s] inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” Ben said of his beautiful girlfriend, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

The duo have been practically inseparable since they got back together this year. They’ve been spotted on multiple vacations and trips together, as well as some family outings with Jen’s twins whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben’s children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.